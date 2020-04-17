Justin Timberlake had an epic reaction to Britney Spears dancing her song "Filthy,quot; on Wild Video

Britney Spears, in a pair of shorts and crop top, headed to Instagram, where she showed off some of her signature dance moves from a Justin Timberlake song conveniently called "Filthy."

The 38-year-old singer and pop star swirled and spun with her hands in her pockets as she showed off her stunning figure.

Spears used the legend to address the epic breakup between her and Timberlake that took place two decades ago.

The living icon wrote: "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever you're supposed to be doing these days 😅😅😅💃 !!!!! As you can see, I'm not actually dancing friends …. .. I'm really bored 🙄 PD: I know we had one of the biggest breakups in the world 20 years ago … but hey man is a genius! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW GOOD 😜 !!!!!! "

Timberlake made it known that he loved and approved of Spears dancing at his own pace. In Spears' comment section, he wrote: "😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼".

One person had this reaction: "You know what's good,quot; with the wink he did it for me, wants wants to get that old thing back 🤪🤪🤪 shoot your shot Brit‼ ️ They had the best breakup of all time and that award show w her acting and reaction is classiccc DO NOT try to play my good sister Britneyyy. "

Another commenter said the following: "She says hit me, honey, one more time." It is hitting them. I am a slave to your dance moves. My girl brit❤️🙌🏽 rich af and dgaf what all of you have to say about her. And she is an ICON! "

This sponsor stated, "Someone tells Brittany it's not her thing anymore. HANG IT UP. Why are white girls obsessed with wearing their shorts like that? Justin was so heartbroken … I bet he's saying,quot; look at God "hahaha now,quot;.

This follower wrote: "The fact that Britney is humble enough to PRAISE a man who dragged her and sold her in a music video proves we don't deserve her." Who will send the memo …? hip hugger / low rise bottoms are no longer sis 😩 ".

This move was surprising and now some wonder if there is more to the story. Is Spears trying to say something to the world?



