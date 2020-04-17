Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals that she had social anger for distancing herself

When it comes to social estrangement, Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn't risk it, that's for sure. The Wrap picked up a conversation with Conan O’Brien about Zoom on Thursday in which the actress revealed she had a moment of "road rage."

According to The Wrap, Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she gets very angry when people don't respect the six-foot social distance rule. Julia Louis-Dreyfus explained to Conan that she already had a confrontation with a random person about the rule of social distancing.

But she thinks "it is justified,quot;. According to Louis-Dreyfus, when she was in a store picking up a recipe, a woman walked 18 inches too close and had a "perfect fit." Julia stated that the woman was totally shocked by that.

Julia claims that she told the woman not to walk near other people, and also said that she should wear the appropriate equipment, including a glove and mask. Julia went on to point out that she is not normally the type of person to behave that way, but she will continue to do this until the pandemic subsides.

The next question Conan had for her was this: Did the woman in the store realize she was being reprimanded by an award-winning actress and writer? The star revealed that there was no way she could know because she weighs 78 pounds more these days and was wearing a mask and gloves.

This story makes sense in the context of other news reports. A report earlier this year revealed that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a leading climate change activist.

However, Page Six claimed earlier this year that when the star appeared at the Sundance Film Festival, she admitted she was an activist because of guilt. The actress joked in front of the audience that guilt was perhaps her biggest motivator.

With all that said, Julia intends to use her star power for the greater good, and that's also a big part of why she does what she does.



