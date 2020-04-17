Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets agree to a two-year contract extension

With Joonas Korpisalo in the midst of his best NHL season, the Blue Jackets have made sure he's not going anywhere.

Columbus signed the Finnish goalkeeper to a two-year contract extension on Friday, ensuring his short-term future will lie with the team. According to Aaron Portzline of The AthleticThe deal has an AAV of $ 2.8 million per year, with Korpisalo earning $ 2.2 million in 2020-21 and $ 3.4 million the following year. Netminder, 25, would become a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

Korpisalo, selected in the third round of the draft in 2012, has been constantly improving since joining the league in 2015. He has played the best hockey of his career this season, recording his career highs in wins (19), shutouts ( two) and saves (938) and matches his best goal average against 2.60. From November 1 to March 12, he was also fifth in GAA (2.31) and tied for ninth in savings percentage (.920) in the NHL.

"Joonas had a chance to play a lot of games for us earlier in the season before he was injured and responded by playing at an All-Star level," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in the team's press release. "He is a young and talented goalkeeper with a great work ethic and a desire to succeed and we are very excited to see his continued development and improvement advance."

The extension locks up Columbus' new No. 1 netminder after the team lost starter Sergei Bobrovsky to the Florida Panthers through free agency last summer. Since being given the starting role, Korpisalo has beaten Columbus to a record of 19-12-5 in 2019-20 despite being sidelined for nearly two months after undergoing knee surgery in late December. He was named to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career, although he lost due to injury.

With the rest of the season in the balance, Columbus is currently in last place in the wild card playoffs in the Eastern Conference, just one point ahead of the islanders.