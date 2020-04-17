Johnny Depp joins Instagram and thanks fans for their "unwavering,quot; support amidst a legal battle heard by Amber

Johnny Depp, the pirates of the Caribbean Actor finally took his first step into the Instagram world after joining the social sharing platform and leaving a post in honor of his fans. The actor thanked fans for their "unwavering support,quot; in the midst of his brutal legal battle with Amber Heard.

The 56-year-old posted an 8-minute video on Thursday that ended with a heartfelt message to his fans. Depp thanked his followers and stated that he was "touched beyond words." As fans of the actor know, he has encountered difficult times in recent years.

First, the actor allegedly struggled financially after media reports suggested he drank $ 30,000 worth of wine each month. Almost at the same time, he and his wife, Amber Heard, had a very unpleasant divorce that ended Depp's reputation on fire.

Heard wrote a now-famous op-ed in which he claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. While she never identified him by name, he was widely assumed to be referring to Johnny, the result of which ended in a libel suit.

Depp sued the actress for defamation after she publicly accused him of domestic abuse. Johnny has denied the allegations and has stated that she was the "attacker,quot;. Additionally, Depp filed a lawsuit against The Sun in 2018 that referred to him as a "handcuff puncher."

Depp reportedly said in court documents that the newspaper's story cost him his job at the incredibly lucrative pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Regardless of Depp's legal issues, Depp's post was moving appropriately at a time when the world is battling coronavirus.

As noted above, Depp has encountered difficult times in recent years, but the situation has changed for him in the past 365 days. When Amber Heard's audio recordings admitting abusive conduct were finally revealed, social media users slowly began to defend him.

This was not always the case. When reports of Johnny and Amber's relationship hit the press, there was a time when social media seemed to unanimously hate Depp, but that seems to have changed.



