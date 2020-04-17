John Stamos has a ride on Disney Dumbo at his house

We have to talk about the elephant in the room!
Last night, ABC aired The Disney Family SingalongIt was an incredibly healthy hour filled with celebrities, including Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, singing Disney classics.
As is the case with most programming during the coronavirus pandemic, each celebrity shot their segment at home, leading to creative dress-up and kitchen shots that I will never have.
But when it came time for John Stamos, his wife Caitlyn and their son Billy to perform "It's A Small World,quot;, well, we need to talk about the elephant in the room!
They ~ literally ~ have a part of the history of Disney parks, one of the Dumbos of the classic ride, in their home.
This is not the first time that Dumbo has appeared during this quarantine. Just a few weeks ago, John read a children's book ~ live from Dumbo ~.
Anyway, of course, many people who watched the special noticed!
Some were like 👀:
Others were digging it:
And some have just made new goals:
For the most part, many people were curious about the origin story. And it turns out that John's memorabilia collection has a long history: He also has a giant "D,quot; sign for the parks he won on eBay when "eBay first started,quot; and a grumpy car.
And Dumbo has been in the Stamos house for a while, even though it apparently went from being an outdoor Dumbo to an indoor Dumbo.
It goes without saying that both John and Caitlyn are big "lifelong fans of Disney,quot; and it is a big part of their lives.
