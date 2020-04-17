Home Entertainment John Stamos has a ride on Disney Dumbo at his house

We have to talk about the elephant in the room!

Last night, ABC aired The Disney Family SingalongIt was an incredibly healthy hour filled with celebrities, including Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, singing Disney classics.


As is the case with most programming during the coronavirus pandemic, each celebrity shot their segment at home, leading to creative dress-up and kitchen shots that I will never have.

A B C

Here's Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert performing "Be Our Guest,quot; by Beauty and the Beast.

But when it came time for John Stamos, his wife Caitlyn and their son Billy to perform "It's A Small World,quot;, well, we need to talk about the elephant in the room!

They ~ literally ~ have a part of the history of Disney parks, one of the Dumbos of the classic ride, in their home.

A B C

I don't know how to process this.

This is not the first time that Dumbo has appeared during this quarantine. Just a few weeks ago, John read a children's book ~ live from Dumbo ~.

There is magic behind every page. ✨ Enjoy "A Kiss Goodnight,quot; by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman, read by @JohnStamos.

Anyway, of course, many people who watched the special noticed!

SO YOU ARE TELLING ME THAT JOHN STAMOS HAS A DUMBO RIDE VEHICLE IN HIS HOME ???????????????????????

Some were like 👀:

John Stamos really had to say that he has a Dumbo vehicle ... he couldn't sit on his damn couch like everyone else

Others were digging it:

John Stamos is not only finer than wine. He has a whole Dumbo ride at home. You can't beat that. You just can't.

And some have just made new goals:

The most important thing about #DisneyFamilySingalong is that I need a Dumbo vehicle in my living room like John Stamos.

For the most part, many people were curious about the origin story. And it turns out that John's memorabilia collection has a long history: He also has a giant "D,quot; sign for the parks he won on eBay when "eBay first started,quot; and a grumpy car.

youtube.com

In 2015, John told James Corden, "When I was a boy, my friend collected relics of war, which was weird, and I said … I want to collect things. So I started collecting Disney memorabilia because I love Disneyland."

And Dumbo has been in the Stamos house for a while, even though it apparently went from being an outdoor Dumbo to an indoor Dumbo.

Yes, this Dumbo ride has a @ JohnStamos backyard home along with other cute Disneyland items 😋

It goes without saying that both John and Caitlyn are big "lifelong fans of Disney,quot; and it is a big part of their lives.

