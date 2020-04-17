John Legend and Chrissy Teigen snubbed by Paparazzi

WENN

The shutters camping outside the house where the singer of & # 39; All of Me & # 39; and his wife live with their children they ignore the couple when they offer sweets.

John Legend and Chrissy TeigenAttempts to conquer paparazzi with donuts failed after snappers rejected the offer.

The couple emerged from isolation in Los Angeles on Wednesday April 15, 2020, and "All of Me" singer John, who was carrying a box of Krispy Kreme donuts, decided to offer some to photographers.

However, while the gesture made perfect sense to the famous couple, the snappers had no idea what was going on and did not accept the offer.

"You know who is suffering right now. The paparazzi. There is nobody to shoot at. Some outside my house right now. Waiting for a ride that will never happen. A nipple that will never fall off. I think …" I think they I'll give a nipple, "Chrissy tweeted.

Going back to social media, he later added, "Give me something to do to help the economy. A fake John fight? Should I be sobbing? Drag my mother into the car like an animal?"

While fans offered various ironic suggestions, such as "Taking Out the Trash in a Red Carpet Attire" and "Dress Up Dragged John," he decided to give some candy to the snappers.

But when the couple came out with a box of goodies, their offer was not well received, and Chrissy finally added, "Update: I did nothing except give them donuts they didn't take."

While the kind gesture wasn't entirely planned, John will help keep fans entertained this weekend, while acting as part of Lady GagaThe star-studded "One World: Together at Home" concert will air simultaneously on major US television networks. USA from 8 p.m. ITS T.