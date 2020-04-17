John Krasinski's virtual dance was almost better than reality

Well that was lovely.

As part of his new YouTube show Some good news, John Krasinski organized a virtual dance for high school students whose dances were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. Dressed in a chic tuxedo, the A-lister called famous friends like the Jonas brothers, Billie eilish and Chance of the rapper to recreate the prom from the comfort and safety of your own homes.

John & # 39; s The office co-star Rainn Wilson She also joined a dance party with Chance before the JoBros took the metaphorical stage for a "Sucker,quot; performance.

"How about we do one of our songs and since we never went to the prom?" Nick Jonas said. "We could do one of our songs and turn this party to a higher level."