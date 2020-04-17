Joe Exotic allegedly has an S * x tape with his ex-husband and animals!

Bradley Lamb
Jeff Lowe, one of the Tiger King stars, claims he allegedly found a sex tape of Joe Exotic and his ex-husband having sex with some of the park's animals.

He participated in a "Ask me anything,quot; on Reddit, and was asked what is the strangest thing he has encountered since he met Exotic.

"Hi Jeff! I was wondering what (if any) strange S * IT you have found out about Joe Exotic since he was randomly incarcerated in the park." They Asked.

