Joe Exotic allegedly has an S * x tape with his ex-husband and animals!

Jeff Lowe, one of the Tiger King stars, claims he allegedly found a sex tape of Joe Exotic and his ex-husband having sex with some of the park's animals.

He participated in a "Ask me anything,quot; on Reddit, and was asked what is the strangest thing he has encountered since he met Exotic.

"Hi Jeff! I was wondering what (if any) strange S * IT you have found out about Joe Exotic since he was randomly incarcerated in the park." They Asked.

"I think the weirdest thing we found … was a USB stick from Joe and (her ex-husband) and they were having sex with animals in the park," Lowe replied, adding, "Thanks for the disturbing question."

Lowe has been accused of stealing Exotic's big cat sanctuary. He and his wife, who openly confessed to having threesomes in the documentary, convinced Exotic to sign the park under Lowe's name before kicking him out.