Joe Buck turned down $ 1 million to call porn and Twitter reacted accordingly

Sports commentators are constantly seduced by other networks with lucrative offers, but Joe Buck of Fox Sports received a rather interesting offer this week from outside the sports world.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network He reported that a porn website saved $ 1 million for Buck to comment on each live camera session. Who doesn't think, "Hey, I wish I could hear Joe Buck now,quot; while watching porn during a quarantine?

Buck could have tried to avoid any controversy that would arise from such an offer, but instead chose to head to the skate and make a joke.

Depending on the site, they may return some of my money. So I will wait for a better offer and try to keep my day job. But I have to say that I am flattered. https://t.co/wBgkwnHyrA – Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

Confirmed: Joe Buck pays for porn.

MORE: Buck was already turning down offers to narrate sex tapes

"I am highly qualified since I have practiced these calls most of my life," Buck said of the offer in an interview with Sports Illustrated, "but I don't want to accept that job without adequate and open hearing." if they get Jim (Nantz) and Al (Michaels) and Mike (Tirico) and everyone else who does what I do to audition, I'm in. If any of them says no, I'm out. That's it. I can commit myself right now. I can say that I was NEVER more flattered. And I know my father (legendary broadcaster Jack Buck) would be proud. "

Well, that quote returned to the porn site, and now there is an open call.

"If all those guys audition, we'll give the winner $ 1 million," Adrian Stoneman, the site's vice president of business, told Rovell in a follow-up interview.

Some might think that Buck, a married man, might have rejected the offer because his wife did. But Michelle Beisner-Buck made it clear that this was not the case.

Of all the offers you have turned down to keep your day job @Dollar – This one not only hurts more, but also has the greatest potential. Epic fail. https://t.co/tz5fquc3nf – MichelleBeisnerBuck (@ MichelleBeisner) April 17, 2020

Buck's public rejection of the offer drew much attention from fans on Twitter, for obvious reasons. These are some of the best reactions.