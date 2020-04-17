Home Sports Joe Buck turned down $ 1 million to call porn and Twitter...

Joe Buck turned down $ 1 million to call porn and Twitter reacted accordingly

Sports commentators are constantly seduced by other networks with lucrative offers, but Joe Buck of Fox Sports received a rather interesting offer this week from outside the sports world.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network He reported that a porn website saved $ 1 million for Buck to comment on each live camera session. Who doesn't think, "Hey, I wish I could hear Joe Buck now,quot; while watching porn during a quarantine?

Buck could have tried to avoid any controversy that would arise from such an offer, but instead chose to head to the skate and make a joke.

Confirmed: Joe Buck pays for porn.

MORE: Buck was already turning down offers to narrate sex tapes

"I am highly qualified since I have practiced these calls most of my life," Buck said of the offer in an interview with Sports Illustrated, "but I don't want to accept that job without adequate and open hearing." if they get Jim (Nantz) and Al (Michaels) and Mike (Tirico) and everyone else who does what I do to audition, I'm in. If any of them says no, I'm out. That's it. I can commit myself right now. I can say that I was NEVER more flattered. And I know my father (legendary broadcaster Jack Buck) would be proud. "

Well, that quote returned to the porn site, and now there is an open call.

"If all those guys audition, we'll give the winner $ 1 million," Adrian Stoneman, the site's vice president of business, told Rovell in a follow-up interview.

Some might think that Buck, a married man, might have rejected the offer because his wife did. But Michelle Beisner-Buck made it clear that this was not the case.

Buck's public rejection of the offer drew much attention from fans on Twitter, for obvious reasons. These are some of the best reactions.

