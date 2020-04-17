Joaquin Phoenix seeks to replace George Clooney as Batman after failure of 1997 film

WENN / Warner Bros.

Actor Joker revealed to be Darren Aronofsky's favorite contender to play Caped Crusader after Clooney's portrayal in & # 39; Batman & Robin & # 39; get a warm reception.

Joaquin Phoenix ever was a director Darren AronofskyThe first option to play Batman.

The filmmaker reveals that he wanted to reinvent the Caped Crusader after George Clooney"He is the famous character of the failure of the film"Batman and Robin"- and suggested Phoenix as its protagonist.

"The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. and he wanted Joaquin Phoenix … "Aronofsky tells Empire of his plans for"Batman: year one"." It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a different way than what they ended up doing. "

"The Batman that was before me was Batman and Robin, the famous one with the nipples in the bat suit, so I was really trying to undermine that, and reinvent it. That's where my head went."

The project never went into production and the role of Batman has been played by Christian bale in Christopher Nolan& # 39; s "The dark knight"trilogy and Ben Affleck. Robert Pattinson will assume the role of Matt Reeves& # 39; next movie "The batman"

Ironically, Phoenix picked up an Oscar for his turn as the Batman The Joker's nemesis in director Todd Phillips& # 39; 2019 hit "jester"