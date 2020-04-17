Jio Dependency: Now, Reliance Jio subscribers can top up others' accounts, earn commissions – Latest News

Reliance Jio has introduced a new system to allow its subscribers to top up the account of any customer in their network through a mobile application and also earn around 4 percent commission.

Development comes at a time when many people cannot recharge their phones due to the lock. Telecoms regulator Trai has been lobbying service providers to extend the validity of all prepaid connections during the period.

Reliance Jio has launched the JioPOS Lite application in the Google Play store, from where a customer can download it and start recharging the phone of any subscriber on their network.

"There is a registration fee of 1,000 rupees, but the company has waived as an introductory offer. Jio customers who download this app will have to charge a minimum of 1,000 rupees for the first time, and thereafter will be able to upload the recharge for sale for a minimum value of Rs 200, "said one source.

The app has registered more than 5 lakh downloads to date.

The source said this will give Jio customers a convenient option to recharge their phones even if stores are not open during the closing period.

The government has extended the shutdown period to May 3 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Private telecom operators had previously extended the validity of prepaid accounts until April 17 to help people at the bottom of the pyramid stay connected during the blockade.



Vodafone Idea had announced the extension of the validity of prepaid plans for low-income customers using feature phones until April 17 and the talk time credit of Rs 10.

Bharti Airtel had also offered an extension in the validity period of more than 8 million prepaid connections until April 17, as well as the talk time of Rs 10 on these accounts.

Reliance Jio had also offered its JioPhone users 100 free talk minutes and 100 free SMS until April 17, while their incoming calls would continue even after the validity of their prepaid coupons.

State telecommunications operators BSNL and MTNL will extend the validity period of their prepaid mobile services until April 20 and will offer additional talk time of Rs 10 even after a zero balance.

The telecommunications agency COAI set the value of the benefits announced by the telecommunications companies for low-income users at more than Rs 600 crore and said that the government should support a further extension of the benefits through the bond fund. universal service where more than Rs 51,500 crore has been unused.