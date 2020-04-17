Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert at One World Concert

Who is ready to laugh?
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert They are doing what they do best and taking all the tricks out of the book to ensure that the One World: Together at Home concert is everything the fans wanted and more. They started the night with a loud monologue
TK DETAILS
Lady Gaga and the Global Citizen organization should be grateful for coordinating this fantastic and star-studded event, among their other recently completed good works.
On Monday, April 6, the singer revealed that his association has raised more than $ 35 million for the Solidarity Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization. This helps WHO provide essential PPE, supplies and test kits to hospitals and other centers. Additionally, the money will help laboratories process tests faster, while helping research efforts.
And while she does the hard work, fans can sit back, relax, and enjoy this free concert! Or you can go to the Global Citizen site to take steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Join the millions of people who pledge to stay home, take quizzes on how to protect themselves, and spread the word among friends.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML79bad8f1b2e1bdbe33c21bd6e9bd010814%