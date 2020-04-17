Jim Edmonds quarantined along with former threesome couple Kortnie O & # 39; Connor

Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds' estranged husband confirms his relationship with Kortnie, who once had a threesome with him and Meghan, after offering a glimpse of her life in quarantine.

Up News Info –

Jim Edmonds He appears to be confirming his relationship with his former threesome partner. Six months after the divorce "The Real Housewives of Orange County"alum Meghan King Edmonds, the former center fielder at Major League Baseball revealed that he is isolating himself along with Kortnie O & # 39; Connor.

On Wednesday, April 15, the 48-year-old former athlete posted on his Instagram story handled a series of selfies that also captured Kortnie working behind him. In one of the photos, he could see his new girlfriend whom he considered to be his "quarantined training partner" on the gym floor.

In another post, Jim wrote about a photo of them posing in front of a mirror, "Clearly, @kortnieoc doesn't always take it seriously." Added a "stay home" sticker in the private story. The third post saw Jim, who is recovering from the conoravirus, smiling at the camera as his partner lifted weights behind him.

Jim Edmonds seems to be confirming his relationship with his former threesome partner.

A day after having his affair with his new Instagram officer, Jim's manager Steve Honig told Page Six that "Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship." Their representative further explained, "They have been quarantined together for the past few weeks and, like everyone else, they are trying to stay safe and healthy."

The former athlete showed his new romance.

The new couple posed together.

Kortnie was the woman Jim's ex-wife Meghan was referring to when she accused him of having an affair in January. During a conversation on the "Intimate Knowledge" podcast, she said, "We decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her." Then he added: "I think they probably had sex more than once."

At that time, Jim shot down Meghan's claims. "I am tired of advertising lies. I filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. Meghan has also filed an application. The marriage is over and over," he said, before adding, "As far as threesomes are concerned, there was a more than a few initiated by Meghan and just Meghan. Recently, I learned that she continued with some of these women without me being present. "

Jim and Meghan were married in October 2014. Together, they have a 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, and a group of 2-year-old twins, Hayes and Hart. He filed for divorce from her in October 2019.