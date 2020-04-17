Jim Edmonds dating fellow threesome Edmond and Meghan King

Jim Edmonds he has a new lady in his life and a separate wife Meghan King Edmonds he knows her rather … intimately.

Several months after the previous one. True housewives The star claimed that Jim was dating a woman they once had a threesome with, he went public with their romance. In photos shared on the Instagram stories of the former MLB player this week, he and Kortnie O & # 39; Connor They were working together in their home gym in Missouri.

Edmonds' attorney confirmed that the couple is dating and told Page Six that Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship. They have been quarantined together for the past few weeks and, like everyone else, they are trying to stay safe and healthy. "

In January, Meghan aired the ex-couple's dirty clothes on her podcast, Intimate knowledge. Meghan said that as newlyweds, she and Jim decided to have a threesome with a woman she described as their "friend."