Jim Edmonds dating fellow threesome Edmond and Meghan King

Jim Edmonds he has a new lady in his life and a separate wife Meghan King Edmonds he knows her rather … intimately.
Several months after the previous one. True housewives The star claimed that Jim was dating a woman they once had a threesome with, he went public with their romance. In photos shared on the Instagram stories of the former MLB player this week, he and Kortnie O & # 39; Connor They were working together in their home gym in Missouri.
Edmonds' attorney confirmed that the couple is dating and told Page Six that Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship. They have been quarantined together for the past few weeks and, like everyone else, they are trying to stay safe and healthy. "
In January, Meghan aired the ex-couple's dirty clothes on her podcast, Intimate knowledge. Meghan said that as newlyweds, she and Jim decided to have a threesome with a woman she described as their "friend."
"I felt very comfortable with her," the reality show personality recalled, explaining that the trio had sex only once and remained cordial as time went on.
The woman, who was eventually identified as Kortnie, traveled to Cabo with Jim after their separation, which Meghan criticized as "hurtful."
"They are in Cabo right now," said Meghan. "This girl, who I thought was my friend. I put aside my discomfort with threesomes. And then this girl."
In light of Meghan's claims, Jim responded in an exclusive statement to E! News.
"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and I decided to bring a date," said Jim at the time. "There is no business going on here. It's been one more for the weekend. The woman I'm in Cabo is not her friend. They haven't spoken in over three years."
Last October, Meghan and Jim separated after five years of marriage. Jim was accused of cheating on Meghan with his children's babysitter, which he flatly denied.
Meghan has yet to address Jim and Kortnie's public displays of affection on Instagram.
