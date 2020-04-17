Jersey Shore shows JWoww's reaction to the episode where Zack Carpinello and Angelina Pivarnick flirted with each other

Last night was a Jersey Shore episode inspired by the start. The reality show showed the consequences of JWoww reacting to watching an episode of Jersey Shore where her boyfriend Zack Carpinello and her roommate Angelina Pivarnick were flirting.

It was last year when the two bump heads that 24 were inappropriate for one night with roommates. The incident led to an almost violent altercation between Jenni and Angelina.

After watching the episode air, JWoww realized that her boyfriend was wrong when it came to various things and needed to apologize to Pivarnick.

She told the cameras in confessional: "I did not know how to process and treat it, and that caused a very bad snowball with me and Angelina."

After talking to Deena Cortese, she decided she would help with the bachelorette party they were planning for the newlywed in New Orleans. Angelina at the time did not know where her relationship with JWoww was.

Farley went on to say, ‘I feel the need to apologize. It is not easy for me, but I will give my best efforts. I'm curious to see if we can ever get back to a good place. It is like a series of unfortunate events. Let's shut that shit up and start again. "

When it came to how she felt about Zack, she didn't seem like she was ready to forgive him yet.

The mother of two children explained to Deena, "I don't know how to get over that when I look at it." Worst of all, he never showed that side for 5 months. So at 5 months it felt like a really strong relationship with him. Who the hell was that? That hurts. After watching that episode, you have to go, this is it, this is done, we will not continue after this. "

In real time, her relationship with Carpinello was quickly repaired. But his friendship with Angelina is not in a good place after the girls were kicked out of their wedding for roasting the bride during her speech.



