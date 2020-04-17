Jeff Pope to Make Short Coronavirus Stories for ITV – Deadline

Jeff Pope, the BAFTA-winning producer and Oscar nominee behind Stan and Ollie, is to make a series of coronavirus-inspired Isolation stories for ITV.

Through her dramatic label ITV Studios, she will oversee four 15-minute episodes, to be written and performed by established British talents, and reflect on how the pandemic has changed lives in a humorous and stimulating way.

Pope has written one of the episodes himself, while Gaby Chiappe (Level), Neil McKay (The Moor) and William Ivory (Torvill and Dean) have also written one episode each. Paul WhittingtonWhite House Farm) and Paul Andrew Williams (A confession) are attached as directors.

The casting has yet to be announced, but the actors involved will collaborate with those they isolate to film the stories themselves, working with a remote director. This will ensure that the series follows the stringent social distancing measures of the UK government.

Related story & # 39; Quiz & # 39; retires in front of a maximum of 5.8 million spectators in the United Kingdom

Pope said: “Like everyone else, I have been isolating myself at home and, in my case, seeing my wife suffer a lot with the virus. I wanted to do something to get my spirits back. I knew it would be very difficult to try filming dramas in these circumstances, but I felt that the audience would understand if things were a little difficult and ready, if at least we had a chance. "

ITV Drama Director Polly Hill added: “These are touching and fun isolation stories with an incredibly talented team on and off screen. They are stories told from isolation to an isolated audience. It's not often that a drama can be done that quickly thanks to everyone involved in making this happen. "

ITV hopes to obtain Isolation stories airing in the coming weeks and the series will be distributed by ITV Studios. Pope is the executive producer alongside Tom Dunbar. Pope's other credits include Philomena, Cilla and Hatton garden.

The ITV announcement follows a similar initiative by HBO Europe. The WarnerMedia station has recruited five Spanish directors to film their own isolation stories for anthology series. At home (At home)