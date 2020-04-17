Jalen Green signs to play in the NBA G League | NBA News

Top recruit Jalen Green said Thursday that he will skip college and signed with the NBA G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of a potential new path to the NBA.

Green, a guard from Napa, California, classified by ESPN As the No. 1 overall draft pick in this year's high school class, he will be eligible for NBA Draft 2021 and appears to be a strong candidate to be among the top choices.

"The ultimate goal is to get to the NBA," Green said in his Instagram Live story. "That said, I have decided to partner with the new NBA G League team for elite players. The main reason for this is that I want to improve, I want to develop a better game."

"I want to work on my craft, get stronger and things like that. That way, I can be better for the NBA. This is the best route to prepare to be one step closer and ready when the time comes." "

As an elite prospect, Green will earn $ 500,000 for one season, according to ESPN. He will play for a program still in development, but not for any G League team or with affiliation to an NBA franchise. He and anyone else who follows will play under the G-League umbrella, focusing on draft preparation, basketball preparation, and life skills.

Green's agreement will also include a college scholarship and living arrangements.

NBA players across the league reacted to Thursday's announcement.

so proud of you lil brudda 💪🏽 keep going up 🙏🏽 you know 12 with you 🤍 @JalenGreen – Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 16, 2020

Five-star prospect Isaiah Todd, who has pulled out of the University of Michigan engagement, is also expected to reach a deal with the NBA G League, according to The athleticShams Charania.

The G League program announced in 2018 would offer "select contracts,quot; to players who did not want to play college basketball but were not yet eligible for the Draft.

But none of those deals were enforced for a variety of reasons: G League feedback included that players thought the $ 125,000 salary was too low, they didn't like not knowing where they would play, and the uncertainty of how teams would be assigned.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley announced in 2018 that he was quitting college and going straight to the NBA G League, but then opted to participate in a three-month internship with New Balance worth $ 1 million.

Bazley was selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft in 23rd place overall.

