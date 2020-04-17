It was never my intention

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; The Dr. Oz Show & # 39; He admits he spoke ill after upsetting many with his statement that people should consider reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mehmet Oz he is living up to his increased slip of the tongue. Finding himself in hot water after confusing many with his coronavirus comment "2 to 3 percent" during a guest appearance on Fox News, the host of "Dr. Oz's show"he hastened to offer clarification to his words.

By posting a video to his Instagram account, the 59-year-old health expert publicly acknowledged his mistake. "I have come to realize that my comments and risks around opening schools have confused and annoyed people, which was never my intention," he said in the clip posted on Thursday, April 16.

"As a cardiac surgeon, I spent my career fighting to save lives in the operating room while minimizing risks," the famous cardiothoracic surgeon continued. "At the same time, I'm constantly being asked 'How can we get people back to our normal lives?'

"To do that, one of the important steps will be discovering how we get our children to school safely," he said. "We know that for many children, school is a place of safety, nutrition and learning that is lacking right now. These are problems that we are all struggling with, and I will continue to look for solutions to beat this virus."

Earlier in the day, Dr. Oz made an appearance on Fox News & # 39; "Hannity". When discussing with the host Sean Hannity On what it will take to reopen the country, the television personality said: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a good piece in The Lancet arguing that opening schools can only cost us 2-3 per week. hundred, in terms of total mortality. "

"And, you know, any life is a lost life," he continued elaborating his statement. "But getting every child back to a school where they are being safely educated, nurtured and making the most of their lives, with a theoretical risk on the back side, that could be compensation that some people would consider." "

Weeks earlier, on April 8, The Lancet published an article about a model study that "closing schools alone will reduce COVID-19 deaths by just 2-4 percent" in the UK. He went on to point out that "with more than 90 percent of the world's students currently uneducated, it is clear that the greatest COVID-19 threats to children and adolescents are outside the clinic."