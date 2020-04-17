IT company: IT and biotech companies can deploy 50% of staff after April 20: Karnataka CM Deputy – Latest news

Karnataka-based biotech and information technology (IT-BT) companies may resume work in offices that deploy up to 50 percent of the workforce after April 20 amid the closure of Covid, the Friday Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnaraya.

"Up to 50 percent of the IT-BT workforce will have the opportunity to operate from their offices after April 20," Ashwathnarayana said after a virtual meeting with industry bosses.

He said the government is organizing passes, public transportation, Covid screening facilities, the internet, and others in work resumption efforts.

Despite plans to resume work, Ashwathnarayana noted that some companies raised concerns about how to handle a scenario when a technician is diagnosed with the virus after resuming work, requesting guidelines for such and requirement.

"(The companies) were promised that appropriate guidelines would be provided in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare," he said.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister has highlighted that the risk of infection increases as soon as the restrictions are relaxed.

"Precautions were taken and early efforts were made to prevent infections. But we will have to learn to live with caution against the crown in the coming days," he noted.

Meanwhile, IT-BT companies agreed to maintain Covid cleanliness, social distancing, and screening facilities at their facilities.

Former Infosys CEO Kris Gopalakrishnana and Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw were among the executives who participated in the virtual conference.

