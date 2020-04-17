Interview with Jordan Clark: the end without contract faces uncertainty | Football news

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Jordan Clark of Accrington Stanley talks about the uncertain future he faces due to his contractual situation in the League One club.







Jordan Clark faces an uncertain future due to the coronavirus crisis

Jordan Clark is certainly being productive during his time away from Accrington Stanley training camp as the shutdown continues. Your partner is making sure of that.

"She's got me doing all kinds," says Clark. Sky Sports.

"I'm becoming a painter and a gardener. I did the cooking the other week. I did the backyard and now I'm in the front. I even got some advice from the old gardener.

"I'm trying to stay in shape too. I had some free time to rest my legs, just doing yoga. But now I'm running and I'm really getting my legs back on track. However, I don't care. I've always liked to always run ever since I was in school. I miss playing soccer. "

1:51 Our pick for the top five goals of the Sky Bet League One 2019/20 season Our pick for the top five goals of the Sky Bet League One 2019/20 season

These are weird times for footballers at all levels of the game, but particularly for those in Clark's position. The 26-year-old winger was in the shape of his life for Accrington and he hoped to secure that big move with his contract at the end of the season.

Now, this period of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis comes with the added complication that no one really knows when the end of the season will come.

"Everything is very strange," Clark admits. "I thought he was in good shape and now everything has stalled. It is unclear what will happen to my contract. Will the season start and end before it ends? Everything is up in the air, that's the problem."

"Everyone just wants the season to be running and tidy so plans can be made. You really can't not end your current club if the season starts again, right? I don't think that would work. It would be very difficult and I want to finish it. "

Clark has been in excellent shape for Accrington Stanley this season.

Clark is not being released; Accrington would appreciate the opportunity to stay with him. But there is an acceptance that a season in which he scored six goals, provided five assists and ranks fifth in League One for the number of opportunities created, deserves a greater financial reward.

As Accrington manager John Coleman says, his players may not make money from him, but with his help they should be in a position to make money at the next club.

"That's the plan," says Clark.

"When I left Shrewsbury and signed at Accrington, I just needed to play soccer and have been doing it for four years. Season after season I've gotten better. I feel like I'm reaching my peak."

"It has been a great four years. Winning League Two was incredible and staying awake was also incredible. We are just a small club, so continuing to fight with all the greats is huge for the club and the fans."

"A lot of the guys come from outside the league. The coach sees them and improves them. It gives him that confidence to believe he can come face to face."

"Getting the right players is a big part. We don't have huge amounts of money, so we have to work hard all the time. We also don't have the facilities. When you face Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth we always feel like we have a point to prove.

Clark's contract with Accrington ends after four years with the club.

"The manager has been good to us. He gave me the opportunity and I would like to think that I have been good to Accrington because I have given everything in every game and every session."

"The club is good at giving players a chance to showcase their talent. There are some clubs that slow you down, but in Accrington you have that platform to play."

"I have probably had my best season this year. They judge you by the goals, the assists and the opportunities created. In that sense, this has been the best football I have ever played."

"I'm getting the reward for that now by being linked to the clubs."

Clark in action for Barnsley, where he made his way as a young man

Clark had already tried the soccer championship, but only a pleasure. He started a game for the Barnsley youth club in April 2012 after making five substitute appearances.

John Stones was a teammate back then, while Clark made his debut alongside Kieran Trippier, who was on loan at Barnsley from Manchester City at the time. By the summer of 2018, he was watching two of his old friends play together in a World Cup semifinal.

John Stones was a teammate of Clark's Barnsley when he was young

"It was crazy," he recalls. "I was thinking about my time in Barnsley the other day. There are many who have done well. Obviously John Stones and Tripps have done incredibly well, but it was Danny Drinkwater who came for a while, Jason Shackell from Derby was amazing." Player also Marlon Harewood was there.

"I still talk to guys like John because we have a group for those of us who came together to the academy in Barnsley. We just checked in to see how everyone is doing. We keep in touch a lot but I can't think I'm 26 years old. I still feel like 20 in my head. "

In fact, he is 27 years old in September. Who knows what the future holds, but in the meantime, if the opportunity allows, he intends to give it his all for Accrington Stanley.

"I'm not the type to throw in the towel just because my contract is coming to an end and the manager knows it," adds Clark. "Whatever happens to my contract, I'll give it my all. I don't care because I love playing soccer. That's why it's so difficult for me right now. I just want to be able to get back out there on the field."