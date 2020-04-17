Infosys: Karnataka government tells IT / BT companies not to fire, but to cut wages – Latest news

Bangalore: The Karnataka government asked information technology, biotechnology and allied companies on Friday not to go to a closure or layoffs due to lack of work orders due to the blockade of COVID-19 and to consider measures such as the reduction of wages, among other things. He said IT / BT companies in the state will resume operations with 50 percent of their office space after April 20.

CN Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also in charge of the IT and BT department, held a video conference with industry captains in light of the disruption caused by the shutdown and discussed the way forward, both for a effective implementation of the blockade, as well as the future course to deal with unique circumstances.

"Immediately we are going to allow 50 percent, but that does not mean that they will be able to mobilize 50 percent immediately, it will take them a few weeks to do so. Gradually, the percentage will increase and it will begin to return to normal," Ashwath Narayan told reporters.

Affirming that there were discussions of layoffs, he said, companies should not go for layoffs, rather than that gradation or deduction in wages, but should affect the performance of companies that also face fewer orders.

"In handling that financial crisis, they (the industry) wanted government consideration with mutual cooperation and understanding of the concerns," he added.

Noting that concerns were also expressed regarding the measures or protocol to be followed if positive cases are reported in any of the office spaces, Ashwath Narayan said, certain guidelines will be issued in consultation with the Health department.

"Once relaxation occurs, this can become the usual phenomenon, as cases will be reported here and there … so in that scenario it is important how we should work and handle the situation, so we will be working on protocols on how to handle the situation. So far we have planned residential areas and not workspaces, "he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the IT and BT industry leaders are extremely pleased with the support or back-up system provided by the Karnataka government, particularly the IT / BT department.

Even during this period of crisis around the world, Karnataka and Bengaluru were able to gain a good reputation and become reliable partners as IT / BT service providers in the city and state were able to provide excellent quality services to their clients. continuously. , he said.



Compared to any state or country, we have done extremely well and hope that this will generate more business, he added.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, who is also president of Vision Group IT, were among others present at the video conference.

Noting that concerns voiced by the industry regarding passes for employees to commute to the office, Ashwath Narayan said, the government will take necessary action in this regard, considering steps to be taken after April 20.

Regarding the provision of transportation services, they can search for Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) public transportation services by contract, he said, adding that "we will be ready to facilitate BMTC."

The minister said that industry leaders wanted internet services to continue with the same quality and without interruption.