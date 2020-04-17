Indian Apache attack helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab – Defense Blog

The Indian Air Force Apache AH-64E attack helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Punjab province on April 17.

Local media reported that the helicopter made an emergency landing in a Hoshiyarpur village after developing a technical failure. There was no loss of life or property.

An IAF AH-64E Apache, assigned to Pathankot Air Base, made an emergency landing in a field in Hoshiarpur.

The first four AH-64E Apache multi-function combat helicopters arrived from the United States in 2019. The helicopters were transported aboard an Antonov An-124 transport aircraft and arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on July 27.

The AH-64E Apache is an advanced multi-mission helicopter with the latest technology inserts, maintaining its position as the best attack helicopter in the world. The Apaches also have a fully integrated digital cockpit that enhances the mission performance of the aircraft. It is especially suited to meet a commander's needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack, in a myriad of environments, without reconfiguration.

Apache AH-64E attack helicopters are being purchased to replace the Mi-35 fleet. Along with the ability to fire and forget anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles, rockets, and other ammunition, it also has modern EW capabilities to provide versatility to helicopters in a network-centric air war.