In Australia, an architect designs for a fiery future

FREEMANTLE, Western Australia – As a boy, Ian Weir used to set the bush on fire. In their small hometown just outside Bremer Bay in Western Australia, dozens of people participated in mass firefighting in the 1960s.
First, large bulldozers would clear about 300 acres of trees and shrubs and shove it all into a massive pile. Once the vegetation dries up, residents line up around the perimeter, dip rag-covered sticks in gasoline drums and set it on fire. With just a light breeze, the entire landscape would ignite.
"It would literally create an atomic bomb mushroom cloud," Weir said. "Brutal."
The destruction of one of the world's oldest biodiversity regions scared Mr. Weir and helped shape his vision as a professional forest fire architect: make the bush your ally, not your enemy.
The clearing was part of a soldier resettlement scheme in which 133 farms were distributed to white military veterans, including Weir's father. Experience speaks of the enduring convention, which still underscores regulations, that to live in Australia's fire-prone bush you must get rid of it.
But after the summer of infernal fires in Australia, a debate has arisen over how to rebuild in the bush in a way that preserves human life and land. It is one of the "unresolved paradoxes,quot; of wildfire architecture, Weir says. To solve it, you want to emphasize innovative design, not disassembly.
"The landscape combined with forest fire safety is powerful enough, with the right level of care, to create an entirely new architectural typology," says Weir, 56. "Something that is out of people's imagination."
The fires this summer razed more than 50 million acres, killing at least 34 people and destroying around 6,000 houses and other structures. As climate change drives fires to extremes, the vast majority of homes in risky areas are woefully ill-prepared for the next hell.
To see what forest fire resistance looks like, Mr. Weir leads me to his latest project in southern Tasmania. We drove through Dunalley, a small coastal town where fires in 2013 destroyed 93 houses and forced a family to take refuge under a jetty. Remnants of the fire still lurk in the regenerating trees along the slopes.
"That would go," he says, pointing to a small one-story blue shack along the way.
Perched on a health slope, Mr. Weir Apex Point House is a crystal clear bastion overlooking a gray ocean. The 1,950-square-foot, single-story structure must meet certain forest fire safety requirements that Weir dismisses as "totally illogical."
Generally speaking, those requirements follow a simple rule of thumb: the more dirt you clear, the less resistant your design should be. But cleaning the dirt around a house can't protect against embers, the main initiator of house fires, which can fly up to 25 miles, Weir says.
In fact, cleaning up the land puts a house more at risk, he says, because it allows conventional homes to be built in fire-prone areas. Furthermore, cleaning can cause soil erosion, damage biodiversity and create dry microclimates.
Apex Point House follows the principle of the weakest link: only a small crack could provide a capture point for an ember, lighting the entire house. The Apex is watertight, with a flat, non-combustible roof, hardened windows, and steel cladding. To beat the ratings, Mr. Weir added a fire retardant membrane under the liner.
"It's about blaming the bush," says Weir. "What designers really need to do is advocate for the role of adapting the design of the building. It's a huge paradigm shift. "
Bushfire architecture is a niche field. When Mr. Weir was a student, he wrote a letter to Glenn Murcutt, one of Australia's leading environmental architects and one of the first to incorporate forest fire resistance into home design. Mr. Murcutt responded with a four-page typewritten letter and a note copied from the grateful owners of his most famous commission, the Simpson-Lee House.
Since Mr. Murcutt's heyday in the last quarter of the 20th century, the field has stagnated, and most builders follow current codes that Mr. Weir considers illogical. At 13 buildings, it is not prolific, but it is eagerly fighting the fight that Mr. Murcutt started years ago.
Mr. Weir's defense began amid the 2009 Black Saturday fires, which killed 173 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. He had just finished his PhD. in landscape architecture and architecture and accepted a teaching position at Queensland University of Technology, and that experience pushed him to national attention and crystallized his ideas on a mission.
Having grown up with the large-scale destruction of the earth, conservation became the driving force. "I come from that landscape and saw that I was being intimidated," he says. "I'm thinking about this little boy, 'Wow, this is really full.' Now, I see the whole issue of bullying and colonization going on."
Mr. Weir's views have been well received by many in the field. "I have an enemy," he says, laughing a little awkwardly. Critics in the field of fire safety say it is an advertising dog and too comfortable to build in a flaming area.
Mr. Weir's philosophy of stronger design and less vegetation cleanliness may not pose a great risk in low intensity fires, they say. But in a severe drought of the type that is becoming more prevalent, nothing will survive a scorching fire front. They also note that Mr. Weir's approach does not provide enough safe area for firefighters.
Both sides seem to have a case. More vegetation means more risk, especially within about 40 meters, said Phil Gibbons, a vegetation management expert at the Australian National University. But he says there are also ways to set up bushes to reduce risk and maintain habitat.
Over-cleaning is "like killing the goose that laid the golden egg," says Gibbons. "We must learn to live better in those environments."
"It would be fair to say that our existing policies emphasize the vegetation-cleaning side of the argument," says Justin Leonard, a leader in forest fire research at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency. Mr. Weir's thinking reflects a "broader philosophical debate in all research communities," he says, adding that the solution is "balance."
Weir is also trying to overcome another barrier by reducing the cost of their homes. The Apex Point House, at $ 515,000, is out of reach for many people. So he has been promoting Karri Fire House, which he designed with his wife, Kylie Feher, for a professional firefighter, and costs $ 300,000.
Walking through the rugged bushes around the Apex, Mr. Weir says it is his best job to date, the closest he has come to "finding his voice." But when it comes to Bush integration, he wants to go even further.
"Architecture does something that nothing else can do: connect people to the site," he says. But to get there, "You must be trying to do something really extreme."
Weir cites a house he built on his homeland in Western Australia. It's called "Camera Botanica,quot;, a design that addresses the paradox of preserving and living in the jungle. From the ruins of his childhood fires, Weir resurrected one of the 133 identical farms in the war service district and used his frame to create a new steel cabin, one resistant to wildfire.
But instead of finding refuge in a burned landscape, like the old house did, Mr. Weir relocated the house to the bush and rebuilt the walls so that both open up to the natural world and protect the structure from fires.
The goal, Weir said, was "to give it a completely different relationship to the landscape."