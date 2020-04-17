In Australia, an architect designs for a fiery future

FREEMANTLE, Western Australia – As a boy, Ian Weir used to set the bush on fire. In their small hometown just outside Bremer Bay in Western Australia, dozens of people participated in mass firefighting in the 1960s.

First, large bulldozers would clear about 300 acres of trees and shrubs and shove it all into a massive pile. Once the vegetation dries up, residents line up around the perimeter, dip rag-covered sticks in gasoline drums and set it on fire. With just a light breeze, the entire landscape would ignite.

"It would literally create an atomic bomb mushroom cloud," Weir said. "Brutal."

The destruction of one of the world's oldest biodiversity regions scared Mr. Weir and helped shape his vision as a professional forest fire architect: make the bush your ally, not your enemy.

The clearing was part of a soldier resettlement scheme in which 133 farms were distributed to white military veterans, including Weir's father. Experience speaks of the enduring convention, which still underscores regulations, that to live in Australia's fire-prone bush you must get rid of it.