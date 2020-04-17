I was not allowed to use the bathroom reserved for Jonas Brothers at & # 39; Ellen & # 39;

Instagram

After accusing presenter Ellen DeGeneres of being cold and aloof during her appearance in January, Nikkie de Jager talks more about her experience and likes Teletubbies after dark.

NikkieTutorials she has not finished sharing her unpleasant experience as a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"After calling the host Ellen Degeneres for being "cold and distant" after her appearance in January, the YouTube star revealed that she was not even allowed to use the bathroom reserved for Jonas brothers.

In a new interview with Dutch magazine & C, the 26-year-old was asked about her appearance on the show. "I was expecting a Disney show, but I got Teletubbies after dark. All the guests at Ellen's had a private bathroom, but I didn't," he recalled. "I was not allowed to use the closest bathroom because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers."

"Why do they get a private bath, I thought," continued the beauty guru, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager. However, he managed to get a kick out of the result of his interview, as he noted: "But in the end my article had eight million visits later and theirs two million, ha!"

During the interview, Nikkie also became real about how different his expectation was from reality. "Call me naive, but I expected to be greeted with confetti cannons: & # 39; Welcome to the Ellen DeGeneres Show! & # 39; But instead, I was greeted by an angry inmate who was a little exhausted," he admitted.

Despite his negative experience, the YouTuber was still "happy", he took the opportunity to be on the show. Still, he felt he had taught her an important lesson. While admitting that you still have Adele On her wish list, she replied, "Even though after Ellen I realized, don't know your idols. Haha."

This was not the first time that Nikkie criticized the "Ellen" show. In February, she also spoke about "Wereld Draait Gate"about what exactly happened during her guest appearance on the talk show. Asked by Matthijs van Nieuwkerk On her first interview after dating as a transgender, she compared how she was treated on the Ellen show to the Dutch show.

<br />

"Let me say there is a big difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres, and I am saying it in favor of this show," Nikkie said honestly, according to Dutch native speaker Sebastian Williams. Describing Ellen as someone who is "cold and distant," Nikkie continued, "It was a great honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it was not as pleasant as I thought."