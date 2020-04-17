Here's everything that comes to Disney + in May 2020

Feeling nostalgic and looking for some kickbacks to choking while stuck on your couch? Disney + is the place for you!

The streaming service has just launched its May 2020 lineup and is packed with a variety of movies and series that viewers can enjoy while distancing themselves socially. The platform begins the month with titles like George of the jungle to Back home on May 1, while hits like Maleficent: lover of evil and Fantastic Mr. Fox It will be released in the middle of the month.

But it doesn't end there. New episodes of Being our chef , It's the life of a dog with Bill Farmer and Star Wars, the Clone Wars you will join in the fun too.

So set your alarm and preorder that pizza because May will be here before she knows it. Check out the full list below for a full breakdown of everything that will hit your living room next month!