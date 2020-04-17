Here's everything that comes to Disney + in May 2020

Feeling nostalgic and looking for some kickbacks to choking while stuck on your couch? Disney + is the place for you!
The streaming service has just launched its May 2020 lineup and is packed with a variety of movies and series that viewers can enjoy while distancing themselves socially. The platform begins the month with titles like George of the jungle to Back home on May 1, while hits like Maleficent: lover of evil and Fantastic Mr. Fox It will be released in the middle of the month.
But it doesn't end there. New episodes of Being our chef , It's the life of a dog with Bill Farmer and Star Wars, the Clone Wars you will join in the fun too.
So set your alarm and preorder that pizza because May will be here before she knows it. Check out the full list below for a full breakdown of everything that will hit your living room next month!
Friday, May 1:
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Boogedy's girlfriend
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
SOS CAR (S1-S7)
Disney Kirby Cubes (S1-S3)
George of the jungle
Homecoming: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to play baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love and Vets (S1)
Half Acre of Nature
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Mysterious Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Marauders of the Everglades
Zoo secrets
Zoe's Secrets: Tampa
Survive the tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Acuatic birds
Being our chef Episode 106 – "slimy but satisfying,quot;
Star Wars, the Clone Wars Episode 711 – "Shattered,quot;
Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 – "Star Wars: Clock,quot;
A day in Disney Episode 122 – "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor,quot;
Saturday, May 2:
John Carter
Monday. May 4th:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
Star Wars, the Clone Wars final
Friday, May 8:
Be our chef: "Anyone can cook,quot;
Star Wars: Hanging Art
One day to disneand Episode 123 – "Joe Hernández: Host of Attractions,quot;
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 – "Legacy,quot;
Disney Insider Episode 105 – "Running through Disney, Sorcerer & # 39; s Arena, opening the files,quot;
Friday, May 15:
Furry files
Maleficent: lover of evil
Being our chef Episode 108 – "It's worth melting,quot;
Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 – "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass,quot;
A day in Disney Episode 124 – "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand,quot;
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 – "Cast,quot;
It's the life of a dog with Bill Farmer Premiere Series Episode 101 – "Poop Whale Dogs and Sheepdog,quot;
Friday, May 22:
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story
Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-S2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland goes to the world fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Papers, DVM (S1)
Hello Dolly
Marvel & # 39; s Future Adventures (S2)
The Big Fib
Being our chef Episode 109 – "Tiana's Place,quot;
Disney Family Sundays 129 – "Bambi: lanterns,quot;
A day in Disney Episode 125 "Ed Fritz: Imaginary Ride Engineer,quot;
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 – "Technology,quot;
It's the life of a dog with Bill Farmer Episode 102 – "Dogs, Cheetahs, and Companion Dogs,quot;
Friday, May 29:
Doc McStuffins (S5)
Gabby Duran and the Immovable (S1)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-S2)
Mickey and the seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (S2)
Being our chef Episode 110 – "Woody's Lunchbox,quot;
Disney Family Sundays Episode 130 – "Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl,quot;
A day in Disney Episode 126 – "Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton,quot;
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105 – "Practical,quot;
It's the life of a dog with Bill Farmer Episode 103 – "Macot Dogs and Guide Dogs for Runners,quot;
