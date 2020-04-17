HBO Max Grills Up ‘Hot Dog’, Jax Media Canine Competition Series – Deadline

Famous dog groomer Jess Rona is the inspiration and judge of a comedy series for HBO Max. The streamer has ordered Pancho (w / t) from Jax Media and Doing it executive producer Nicolle Yaron.

Consisting of 12 half-hour episodes, the series will feature three dog groomers facing each other with a series of challenges. Each episode will include challenges as contestants aim to find the best canine looks. The show will feature commentary from famous guests and a host, while Rona will lead the panel of judges.

Rona, known for being the hairdresser for stars like Katy Perry, has built followers online with her exclusive dog drying videos. She is also the author of Groomed and has appeared on shows including Drunk history and New girl.

It is the latest competition series for HBO Max, which launches in May, after the voguing competition series. Legendary and design contest series The best space.

Pancho It will be produced by Tony Hernández, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell of Jax Media, along with Nicolle Yaron and Jess Rona of Making It’s. Abi McCarthy has been chosen as showrunner.

"Jess Rona has made a name for herself as the hairdresser to the stars and it is so much fun to bring her incredibly successful online business and brand to life in this way," said Jennifer O & # 39; Connell, Executive Vice President. Original non-fiction and children's programming for HBO Max. "Expect pure escapism that the whole family can see together and root your favorite dog with the most fabulous and creative trans-fur-mations."