Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend pleads not guilty after domestic violence arrest

Brian Hickerson pleaded not guilty after being arrested for allegedly beating the former & # 39; Nashville & # 39; actress in an incident earlier this year in February.

hayden Panettiereboyfriend of Brian Hickerson He pleaded not guilty to domestic assault after a fight with the actress earlier this year 2020.

The real estate broker, who was arrested in February after allegedly hitting Panettiere with "a clenched fist to the right side of his face" during a heated dispute, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of interfering with a peace officer, at a hearing that took place via video conference on April 9, according to Us Weekly.

Hickerson will appear in court for a pre-trial conference in August. A jury trial is scheduled to begin the following month.

The latest legal drama comes after Hickerson was also arrested by Los Angeles police in May 2019, after a drunken argument between the two.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and prosecutors later dropped the charges due to a lack of witnesses.

Ex "Nashville"Star Panettiere and Hickerson started dating in the summer of 2018.