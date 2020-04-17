Hannah Brown Troll epically Tyler Cameron for being a finalist

Oh, to come in second.
It's an experience Tyler Cameron tastes good after becoming second place during Hannah brownthe season of High school last year. As fans know well, Brown chose Jed Wyatt over him, only to have their engagement tumultuously ended soon after.
Meanwhile, Brown and Cameron have become friendly ever since, and even sparked romance rumors once again as they were quarantined together in Florida. While the reality star is back in his native Alabama as the country continues its social estrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it has lost contact with Cameron.
Thanks to the Internet, not only can they catch up, but fans can follow it. On Thursday night, the two of them were chatting on college live about college football when Brown delivered the latest zinger.
"What did you ever win?" she joked with him, an obvious reference to her loss during her season.
Fortunately, Cameron can take a joke and laugh at himself. A few days earlier, he was playing a Monopoly game when he pulled out the community chest card "You won second place in a beauty pageant." "Lol been there done that," he wrote.
Although there is clearly some playful chemistry between them, Cameron called her "good friend,quot; and Brown confirmed that she is single.
"If you were to ask me, a few years ago, I would have said, 'Oh, I'm sure I'm married at 25, and possibly thinking of children in, like, next, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably & # 39; ", Brown told fans on Instagram Live. "A lot of my friends, like, have babies, and they're the best moms, but I couldn't imagine it. Like, I'm not ready for that yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, It could be. But I'm still trying to find out my life and how it has changed. "
She added: "Also, you have to have an important person for that, and I don't."
