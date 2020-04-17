Hannah Brown Troll epically Tyler Cameron for being a finalist

Oh, to come in second.

It's an experience Tyler Cameron tastes good after becoming second place during Hannah brownthe season of High school last year. As fans know well, Brown chose Jed Wyatt over him, only to have their engagement tumultuously ended soon after.

Meanwhile, Brown and Cameron have become friendly ever since, and even sparked romance rumors once again as they were quarantined together in Florida. While the reality star is back in his native Alabama as the country continues its social estrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it has lost contact with Cameron.

Thanks to the Internet, not only can they catch up, but fans can follow it. On Thursday night, the two of them were chatting on college live about college football when Brown delivered the latest zinger.