Halle Berry does not rush into a new relationship despite being single for almost three years

Halle Berry it is unlikely to bring a man into your life soon. Having been single since her two-year marriage to a third husband ended Olivier Martinez at the end of 2016, the "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"Star admitted that she was not in a hurry in a new relationship.

During a Live instagram session with Lena Waithe On Wednesday, April 15, the 53-year-old star revealed her plan to remain single. "I no longer feel the need for a relationship, so I don't feel the need to rush or accept something that is not totally right for me," he said. "It is not that there is anything wrong with the people I have been with, but I am going to wait for my match or I will be alone and I will be with my children and I will make my life as I am doing."

Berry, who is the mother of Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, explained that her two children filled the void caused by the lack of her love life. "I learned a lot from being with my children. They are the best company for me at the moment, and when I divorced Maceo's father, I was quite alone for three years," she said. "Decidedly, sure."

Deciding to take time to find love once again, the "Catwoman"The actress reasoned that she needed to take a break since she is" a very relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. "She added:" I decided, no, I am going to delay my role, I & # 39; I'm going to take a minute and spend time with me. And it was so good that I think I could stay like this! "

Adamant with his decision, the "Monster ballStar assured: "I am fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what is right for me because I have taken this time to think about what is important to me."

Before getting involved with Martinez, Berry dated the model Gabriel Aubry, with whom he has Nahla, for five years. The "Frankie and Alice"the actress was also married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, and Eric benet from 2001 to 2005. She was recently linked to DJ D-Nice due to their flirtatious interaction during their Instagram Live session on March 25.