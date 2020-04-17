Great, now the coronavirus is ruining strawberries too – BGR

Strawberry growers have seen demand for their product drop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 25 million pounds of strawberries will likely be thrown in the trash each week during the peak of the harvest season.

The new coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every possible industry. It has forced stores and restaurants to close, schools and universities have closed, and even NASA is now working from home. With all of that in mind, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the strawberry market is in ruins, but it's still seriously discouraging me.

Strawberries, you know, the most delicious of all Mother Nature's creations, are in grave danger. Restaurants don't want them because they can't use them, and other shoppers who use them in a variety of food products don't need them right now, either. It is a strawberry apocalypse and it is happening before our very eyes.

Anyone who has bought strawberries at the grocery store knows that they spoil very quickly. If you're not eating those delicious red goodies in about 24 hours, you better not even bother. Have you ever forgotten that you bought strawberries and then found them in your refrigerator or on the counter three days later? It is as if they have fallen into a distortion of time and aged a year for every hour that has left them sitting. Incredible things

Regardless, the berry season is upon us, and with a large chunk of the strawberry business cake missing, millions and millions of pounds will go to waste. Estimates vary, but it is believed that up to 30% of strawberries to be harvested this season will never be sold.

How LAist A whopping 2.5 billion pounds of strawberries were reportedly harvested in 2018. Assuming that number hasn't changed much in just two years, that means about 25 million pounds of strawberries will be wasted every week during the peak of the season. from harvest. Yes, you read it correctly: 25 million pounds every week. Gone. Trashed Vano.

The small piece of good news in all this berry chaos is that distributors will try to bring as many berries as possible to grocery stores, and with so many extras, they also want to ship the fruit to food banks. Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, strawberries deteriorate so fast that you can practically see them rot, so it will be a huge challenge.

Whatever happens to strawberries, farmers and distributors will suffer the most serious consequences. The US government. USA He's doing his best to shore up the economy as the pandemic looms, but get stimulus money for everyone in need (not just strawberry growers, but, well, almost every business in the country right now. ) is a logistical nightmare with few guarantees.

So if you see some strawberries on the shelves of your local supermarket, do your part and pick some up. Just make sure you eat them before you get home because they'll probably be bad by then.

Image source: Andrey Nekrasov / imageBROKER / Shutterstock