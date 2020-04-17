Government issues warning: 8 reasons why Zoom video call app isn't safe

The Cyber ​​Coordination Center (CyCord) of the Ministry of the Interior (MHA) has published a detailed notice on the use of the Focus video call application. The notice clarified that the Zoom platform should not be used by government officials for official purposes as it is not safe. India's Cyber ​​Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had also previously issued several warnings about using the Zoom app for video conferencing. The last CyCord advice by MHA It has also issued guidelines for the safe use of Zoom by individuals for unofficial purposes only. Here are eight reasons why the Zoom video call app is not secure.