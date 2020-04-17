Google now lists COVID-19 test centers in search results

Google searching for terms related to COVID-19 will now display information from more than 2,000 COVID-19 test centers in 43 US states. USA The Verge

There are also other changes. When you search for something related to COVID-19, you will now see a new "Test,quot; tab as part of the information displayed in the Google SOS COVID-19 alert. When you click or tap that Test tab, you will see a number of resources related to the COVID-19 test at the top of the search results. These include: a link to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) online symptom checker COVID-19, a suggestion to speak to a health care provider if you think you should be tested, a link to information from COVID-19 testing from local health authorities, and a note that you may need to call a testing center ahead of time to make sure you can actually get tested.

You won't see test center listings in Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Pennsylvania

The Testing tab will also show you information about specific testing centers. unless you're in Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon or Pennsylvania, says Google The Verge That's because Google is only showing up in test locations that have been approved for publication by health authorities, the company says. For the same reason, Google only lists a single test center located in Albany for New York State, but the company hopes to add more New York lists soon.

This is what the results look like to me. I'm writing this from Portland, OR, so the results don't list nearby test centers.

The testing criteria and availability of COVID-19 vary depending on where you live, so Google targets local information with these resources. The test information comes from "government agencies, public health departments or directly from health care institutions," according to a Google support document.

Google launched a COVID-19 website with information and resources on the pandemic on March 21. Google's sister company Verily also offers free COVID-19 tests to people in parts of California, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania if they qualify after an online evaluation.

Google is not the only company working to facilitate the search for COVID-19 test information. Last weekend, Apple launched a website so that healthcare providers and labs offering COVID-19 tests can submit their information and appear in Apple Maps search results as test sites.