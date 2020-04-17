Google is reportedly working on its own Apple Card-style smart debit card

Google is reportedly testing its own Google branded smart debit card that will help customers make and track purchases made online and in stores. TechCrunch.

The project is intended to be a new centerpiece for Google's existing Google Pay system, which currently only makes online and peer-to-peer payments by adding a physical debit card that could be used for a wider variety of purchases. A greater presence of debit card would allow Google to be more useful to track payments and purchases, as well as provide the company with valuable information on consumer spending.

Unlike Apple's own Apple Card, which is a full-blown credit card, Google's project is said to be a debit card, with partners like Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union (the card itself is a card Visa, although Google can extend that to other payment processors like Mastercard, too.) But like the Apple Card, Google's debit card is designed to work as a physical card and a digital direct payment card on a phone , and will offer a separate virtual card number for use with online retailers.

The Google app reportedly will allow customers to easily track purchases (including leverage tools like Google Maps and its extensive database of retailers to contact or navigate a previously visited store). Customers will also be able to use the Google Pay app to lock their card in the event of theft or loss, or to lock the account entirely.

However, right now, Google's debit card appears to be a more convenient (and potentially) more secure face on banks' existing debit card options. TechCrunchThe report does not appear to indicate whether Google will offer benefits or perks for using its system, such as the various Apple Card cash back offers, or even whether customers will get any discounts for using Google brand cards to buy Google products and services.

TechCrunchThe report also doesn't mention when it plans to launch the debit card or whether the test will ever have a full consumer version. The company released a statement to TechCrunch noting: "We are exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the United States to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay, helping their clients benefit from useful information and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in a Insured by FDIC or NCUA account. Our primary partners today are Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months. "