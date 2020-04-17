Global Tracker: Denmark, India, France, Spain Virus News

Michael Barbaro

Today, amid the pandemic, China has expelled journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The New York Times. One of those reporters, my colleague Paul Mozur, relates his last days there. It is Thursday, April 16. Paul Mozur, tell us about these text messages you received a few weeks ago.

Paul Mozur

Then it's late, probably a little after midnight. And I am in Shanghai, in my apartment, where I have lived for the last three years. And I'm doing that, where you're trying to read in bed, but the phone keeps ringing.

(phone buzz)

Paul Mozur

And I said to myself, this is the last time I'm going to check, and I look at the phone. And for the first time, when I pick up my phone while trying to sleep, it's really relevant. So what I see is that one of my colleagues, in our private chat group type to cover the coronavirus, sends a message. And it is a memorandum from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China. And the first thing is all kinds of value language. It is not a big problem. But then I get to point two, and I read point two, and I have to read it again. Because what it says, in this indirect way, is basically that all The New York Times staff, all our reporters in China, have to leave the country in a few weeks. We have been effectively expelled. Not only are we expelled, we are also several reporters for The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. So this is the bulk of the US press corps. USA In China.

Michael Barbaro

So he's on his phone in bed, looking at a memo that basically says his job in China is done?

Paul Mozur

Yes, our time is up.

Michael Barbaro

As you watch this, what do you and your colleagues say to each other while digesting this information from the Chinese government?

Paul Mozur

You know, I think I'm the first to comment, and I say, let me be the first to say this expletive: (EXPLETIVE)

(Laughter)

Paul Mozur

(EXPLETIVE) And then that begins.

(ringing phone messages)

Paul Mozur

There is an agreement on that. There are several other types of shock expressions, and then …

(sound effect)

– our Asia editor Adrienne Carter steps in and says, We are still trying to figure out what this means. We will have some calls tomorrow. But it does not look good. I think we knew for a long time that it was possible that our days were numbered. But even if you know that the Chinese government is not happy with you, the idea of ​​closing a more than 13-year-old chapter of your place-centered life, learning a language, being there is simply impossible. kind of deal instantly. It just felt totally surreal. So I went out on my balcony and it was great: the fog was coming into Shanghai and it was a dark night. And I just spent the next hour or two outside and thinking. It was a kind of nostalgic disaster, in a way.

Michael Barbaro

Wow, so this is basically a large-scale media purge. I wonder what explanation the Chinese government gives for this, because it seems that this violates decades of journalistic tradition, where the USA. USA It has reporters in China and China has reporters in the US. USA

Paul Mozur

Yes, apparently, it is an eye for an eye. A few weeks ago, the Trump administration put a limit on the number of Chinese journalists working for state media that may be in the United States. And China calls this an effective expulsion of 60 Chinese media workers. So this is the response of the Chinese government to kick us out. But there is much more than that. It becomes really clear, quite quickly afterwards, because a comment appears in the state media and asks the question, why are these journalists being expelled?

Michael Barbaro

Mhm

Paul Mozur

And it does not bring to the United States. What comes in is or coverage. And he says we were overly critical and biased in attacking the Chinese government in the way it responded to the coronavirus, that we were generally biased against China. And then it also brings up Xinjiang. And he says that the stories we told over the past year about the Uyghurs locked up in camps are exaggerated and untrue, and not the true narrative. And I think at that time, as you see, yes, on the one hand, this is an eye for an eye. But on the other hand, it is much more.

Michael Barbaro

So once you have more or less made peace with the fact that they will kick you out, what do you do?

Paul Mozur

Well, you do what you have to do when you have to leave very fast. I start buying plane tickets. And you can't think of a worse time to be expelled from a country, because the borders are closing completely and any flight has some level of virus risk. And so –

Michael Barbaro

Right.

Paul Mozur

– I receive a plane ticket to the United States. I have one for Japan. I went to Korea. I have three tickets. And then, as the borders close, I actually buy two more:

Michael Barbaro

Wow.

Paul Mozur

– closer to my date so I can get out faster before these edges close. But then I realize I have a few days left, and I have a little bit of this, well, this kind of dilemma, because I was supposed to take an informational trip the day I heard about this. And we canceled it. But based on my journalism experience, you always go out when you can. And so I decided, OK, one last hurray. Here we go.

Michael Barbaro

And what is this reporting job?

Paul Mozur

Well, it's supposed to be a fairly routine item. China, at this point, is returning to normal. Life begins to return to the rhythms that had been there before the epidemic. So the idea is to find a kind of more middle-class city and go there and talk to people, and see how stunned they are, how excited they are to be outside. That kind of things. And so we chose Hefei city, which is a city about three or four hours from Shanghai by train. And my colleague and I planned the trip, and we decided to go there for two days and see what life is like there.

(indistinct talk) So we go to this mall to try to do some interviews. speaker (SPEAKING CHINESE)

Paul Mozur

Checkpoints are out. To enter the mall, you need a guard to take your temperature. You need to write your personal information.

speaker (SPEAKING CHINESE)

Paul Mozur

And we started talking to a construction worker. And within minutes, a police officer comes in and calls him.

(music)

Paul Mozur

Basically it disappears. And we asked him, what happened? He said, oh, the police officer said there was no meeting here because of the virus. Then we move on. And what is evident is that the police officer has removed his jacket to go undercover. And he's following us, like diving into stores when we look back to see him, and peeking from behind the racks of clothes to see what we're doing. So we say, okay, well, let's get out of here. So we got in a car and crossed the city to a pedestrian shopping street. It seems that we have lost it. We're like, OK. So we are walking down and we hear this beat, the beat of pop music. And there is this fantastic scene.

(music)

It's the storefront for China Gold, which sells jewelry, and the entire staff is up front doing these coordinated dance moves. They are trying to boost business. And they invite us to enter. They say, oh yes, we are happy to talk. And then a guy says, you know, for all of our dances, it's not helping much. People want to go out, but nobody has money to spend. And we're starting to sit down and prepare to talk to him longer, and we're looking up, and who's coming to the store behind him but that same police officer? And he goes back, talks to the manager. And just a few minutes later, the guy says, you know what? Im sorry, I can not talk.

Michael Barbaro

Ah So the police are clearly trying to block your reports.

Paul Mozur

Yes, so I'm feeling a little frustrated. But you can't get rid of these guys, so they're basically with us the rest of the time. And it becomes almost impossible to talk to an ordinary person about what would be an overwhelmingly positive story.

Michael Barbaro

Paul, I feel that being watched by the Chinese authorities is now a somewhat familiar feeling for you when you go on an informational trip.

Paul Mozur

Yes, I was thinking about that, and I think maybe it has been a dozen times during the past year that I had to deal with security. But the thing is, with something that's a more basic story like this, you don't usually get this kind of attention. I mean, that's the kind of thing you get in very, very sensitive stories, where they know you're coming and have been prepared for you, and they really don't want you to learn anything. So the idea that just talking to normal people feels so dangerous to them that they're putting in this kind of effort, that is, it's different. And it is extreme, for sure.

Michael Barbaro

So what happens next?

Paul Mozur

Well, we walked through the park and ended up at a McDonald's. We are talking about leaving and how frustrated we are by what happened. And a man is eating behind us. And he gets up, and as he goes out the door, he turns to me and says: foreign trash.

Michael Barbaro

Wow.

Paul Mozur

We both look up and are a little surprised. And then we look at him, and he says, yes, foreign trash. What are you doing in my country? And then he goes to my Chinese colleague and says, you (EXPLETIVE), what are you doing with him?

Michael Barbaro

Wow.

Paul Mozur

– you (EXPLETIVE). And then she starts wanting to defend me, and she's very upset. And basically I have to tell him, don't scream. He is threateningly floating above us. It seems like she could get physical very easily. And after a few minutes of muttering basically more evil towards us, he leaves. No one says anything, and everyone returns to eat. And we try to calm down.

Michael Barbaro

And Paul, what did you do with this random stranger's attack?

Paul Mozur

Well, I mean, as a foreigner, you stand out in China. And there is a lot of good attention that attracts, and there is some negative attention over the years. But I think lately there has been a real increase in xenophobia. Online, we have seen much more evil on the Internet in China about foreigners. And many foreigners are beginning to talk about the clashes they have had. The reason we went to Hefei in the first place is that it was one of the few places where we could find a hotel that would accept a foreigner. I called about 30 hotels, and these are American chains, the Hilton and the Marriott, and none of them would accept a foreigner.

Michael Barbaro

Wow.

Paul Mozur

And then Hefei was partially because we found a Westin that would take us.

Michael Barbaro

Paul, at this point, you are describing a lot of experiences that have happened to you in the past, but are happening much more intensely right now. Government surveillance, anti-westernism and, of course, the government is going to kick you out of the country. Are you beginning to suspect that this is all related?

Paul Mozur

Yes, I think everything feels part of the same. And everything has been so extreme with the virus. There is so much fear and there is so much anger. There is so much that it feels so high that it feels different. And it seems that we are at a point of change. And it is not good. It is not good for a foreigner in the country. But it's probably not good for the country itself either. There seems to be a kind of rejection of what I thought was an openness to the world in China.

(music)

Michael Barbaro

We'll be right back. Paul, where do you think the rejection of the outside world, this really augmented version of surveillance and xenophobia, where does this come from right now?

Paul Mozur

The Chinese government. And I think perhaps an interesting way of thinking is through the lens of the virus. So by all rights the virus seems to start in Wuhan and spread from there. But I don't remember exactly when this was, but a Chinese scientist at some point comes out and says, well, we don't know exactly where it came from. We do not know precisely the first patient or how the first person was infected. And then what happens is that Chinese state media and Chinese officials take advantage of this to say that it looks like it may not have come from China, that it could come from somewhere else.

Michael Barbaro

Are you saying that this virus did not come from Wuhan?

Paul Mozur

They are not so pointy at first. They simply inject this skepticism.

speaker (TALKING MANDARIN)

Paul Mozur

And so what begins to happen is that the rumors begin to spread. One thing you hear is that, well, America has a very bad flu season. AND EE. USA He doesn't even pay attention to him because he has a poor health system. And then it could be that he was in the United States for a while and then he came. And then there is this more pernicious type of rumor that several Chinese officials seem to endorse:

archived recording – He pointed to this tweet from a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, saying, citing, it could be the US Army. USA Who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent. Make your data public. USA USA You owe us an explanation.

Paul Mozur

– which is that the US Army brought him to Wuhan, because Wuhan had these military games last year.

archived recording The inflammatory tweet echoed unsubstantiated claims by a Canadian-based conspiracy website that the United States was the true source of the coronavirus, apparently linking it to the involvement of the US Army. USA At the World Military Games.

Paul Mozur

And that during that, a US military representative. USA I could have brought him and set him free in the city. And these are not small things. This is strong enough for many of my Chinese friends to ask me, what do you think of this? Could this be correct?

Michael Barbaro

Oh wow

Paul Mozur

And then what starts happening in the state media is that you start hearing about cases that are imported into China from the world. They are not specifying who is bringing these things back. And often, Chinese living abroad or traveling abroad became infected and returned. But often, the state media simply describes this as foreign cases. And if you see that every day, and you're a normal Chinese person, you start to fear seeing a foreigner, because you assume that those foreigners …

Michael Barbaro

Right.

Paul Mozur

– They're the ones bringing the cases back. So I don't have to worry about anything other than people coming from abroad. And who else comes from abroad but foreigners?

Michael Barbaro

So, the Chinese government's tolerance and even the promotion of these conspiracy theories that the coronavirus did not start in China, but perhaps started in the West, in a place like the United States, which in turn will promote xenophobia. Naturally fear of Westerners, who the Chinese believe will carry the virus.

Paul Mozur

Right. And not just Westerners, too, I mean, anyone who might be perceived as not originating from China right now.

archived recording Africans living in Guangzhou say they are being kicked out of their homes and face harassment as health workers intensify tests for imported infections.

Paul Mozur

In southern China, where there is a large African community, large numbers of Africans are evicted from their homes out of fear. And hotels won't have them, so they're sleeping on the streets. African diplomats are trying to deal with this, but they are yelled at. McDonald & # 39; s and other restaurants will not allow black people to enter. The United States issues a real diplomatic warning to African Americans, saying to avoid this area due to xenophobia and racism. And then you just see this kind of snowball effect of this fear growing and growing. All the virus-related fear of foreigners is beginning to be linked to nationalism and a national self-image, all of which have been carefully cultivated by the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government.

Michael Barbaro

Paul, why would it be in China's interest to basically promote this xenophobia at this time?

Paul Mozur

So this is an old trick that the Chinese Communist Party has used in the past. Whenever there is a fear that the legitimacy of his government will be threatened, if people start pointing fingers at top leaders, they need to find someone else to blame. And the easiest are foreigners: foreign influence and often the United States.

(protesters singing)

Paul Mozur

So if we go back to last year, one of the biggest stories here was the Hong Kong protests.

Michael Barbaro

Right.

Paul Mozur

And for month after month, in front of the newspapers, on television, we only saw burning clashes, tear gas, police shooting at protesters.

(protesters singing)

Paul Mozur

This is very embarrassing.

Michael Barbaro

Right.

Paul Mozur

And what does the Chinese Communist Party do? They blame the protests in the United States and in the West. They say the United States is promoting this, and it is an aggressive act against China. And so, throughout the year, we also covered a lot of what was happening in western China, in Xinjiang:

archived recording More than a million Uighurs, and others belonging to various Muslim minority groups, are believed to be detained in the Xinjiang region in a vast network of detention centers for what China calls re-education.

Paul Mozur

– where more than a million minority Uighurs have been held in camps. And that's why, too, he gets a lot of attention and …

Michael Barbaro

Right.

Paul Mozur

– people talking about it all over the world. And so, again, they have to find an excuse. And they say, well, foreign forces and Western media are making this up. And they are trying to blacken China and pave China. And so, we come to this year, and this virus comes out of nowhere. And what is very clear is that there is a lot of cover-up at the beginning. And so, again, we are relentless in our coverage. We put this

Michael Barbaro

Right

Paul Mozur

– on the cover page. We meticulously analyze how this happened and what happened. And again, the Chinese government sees this as uncompromisingly aggressive and just a disgrace. And so, once again, how else can you explain everything except changing things and blaming foreign influences? And then we see this pattern, where we are a thorn in its side, and they finally blame us. And under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the idea arose that China is now a superpower and that the world must take China into account. They need to hear what China has to say. China will be at the table and they should respect it. And I think, time and time again, we see in Xi Jinping's China that there is less and less room for anything that challenges that idea. And so, now, we are in a place where yet another group of people who would challenge this idea are gone.

Michael Barbaro

Does it mean foreign media?

Paul Mozur

Yes, what the Chinese government wants to tell is a success story. They have emerged from the virus while the rest of the world is under siege and under lockdown. And the story they want to tell is that the reason they were able to beat the virus is the superiority of the Chinese system. This type of enlightened authoritarianism that is capable of technologically managing each variable and fixing everything and doing things well. And when you look around the world, you can point and say, look at all of these democracies. They are suffering terribly. More people are dying. More people are sick. They are in crisis and we have overcome this. We were successful. That means we are the new superpower. We are the kind of country on the rise and everyone should pay their respects now.

Michael Barbaro

Right. And, of course, the only thing that could get in the way of that: that idealized version of that story, that China conquered this virus and did it better than the West, is a group of Western reporters poking around, finding examples of failure or finding the virus's revival. . I mean, that's incompatible with that story.

Paul Mozur

Exactly.

Michael Barbaro

Paul, correct me if I'm wrong. At this point, there is still an order telling you that you must leave China. This unsuccessful reporting journey has come to an end. So where are you in your expulsion process?

Paul Mozur

So this is more or less in late March. And it is that the virus is spreading throughout the world and countries are closing their borders to foreigners. So if I want to go anywhere outside of the United States and be in the same time zone and continue to cover China, I need to go faster. And so, in fact, I end up dating only a few days later, much faster than I thought. And then I pack my things – (INDISTINCT CLATTER) – I go out the door –

Paul Mozur Taking a last look. ^ (CLOSING THE DOOR) ^

Paul Mozur

I leave my department

speaker (TALKING MANDARIN)

Paul Mozur

– and I'm heading to the airport for a final flight out of a country that has held my imagination and caught my eye and has been so incredibly interesting that it has been impossible to leave for 15 years.

(airplane taking off)

Paul Mozur

I get on a flight and leave it for what will probably be the last time in a long time. And I meet a few hours later.

flight attendant Ladies and gentlemen, we have landed at Narita airport. (Inaudible) with our time difference between Shanghai and –

Paul Mozur

– in Japan. And it happened just before the borders are closed for Americans:

flight attendant It has been a pleasure serving you on this flight. Thanks for flying with (INAUDIBLE), your flight to China –

Paul Mozur

– and start a two-week quarantine and a new life outside of China.

Michael Barbaro

I mean, I can't imagine that it is easy or even really possible to cover China from outside China, right?

Paul Mozur

Yes, it is a different kind of thing. I think one of the really important things about having journalists in China is that, despite all the propaganda and all the intimidation, the Chinese still want to talk. They love to tell stories. They love to talk about what their experiences are. And one of our best ways to find out what was happening is to go places and talk to normal people. And now that avenue is cut for us. And so, we will depend on government filings and documents. And we are going to have a vaguer image, a much less accurate image of what is happening on the spot.

Michael Barbaro

Well, at a time when it would seem that the eyes and ears of journalists would be as essential as ever. So how do you feel about it?

Paul Mozur

You know, it seems like it couldn't be at a worse time, because now is the most important and interesting time to be in China, because China is as powerful and as great as it has ever been. And it is on this steep path of authoritarianism. Xi Jinping will not give up the way previous presidents did. It will continue to push this triumphalism. And where that is going and what it means for the Chinese and for the world is, in my opinion, the most important story. Not being able to be there to see it feels like an irreparable loss. And I think it makes me feel grateful for the time I spent there.

Michael Barbaro

Do you think, Paul, that when all this is over, this pandemic, and maybe China will reach a point where this triumphalism has been achieved, that things can go back to the way they were before all this? For journalists like you and for the relationship between China and the West?

Paul Mozur

I truly believe that we have crossed a point in the relationship between the United States and China from which it will be difficult to return. I think both countries have made it clear how they see the world disagrees.

(music)

And it's unfortunate, because the only way we could go back to where there is more understanding is to have exchanges and have people on the ground, trying to explain China to the United States and the United States to China.

Michael Barbaro

And that is not happening.

Paul Mozur

Yes, that is not happening. And I don't see it improving anytime soon.

Michael Barbaro

Paul, thank you very much. I know you really don't want to be in the position you are in, but we wish you the best of luck.

Paul Mozur

Thank you.

Michael Barbaro

We'll be right back.

(music)

Michael Barbaro