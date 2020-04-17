Gianna Bryant and her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester will be chosen honorary in the WNBA 2020 draft

Tonight, the WNBA 2020 Draft will launch on ESPN and, as you may already know, the special event will take place virtually due to the current pandemic we are facing. However, it appears that a special tribute will still be held in honor of three special rising stars in women's basketball.

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to announce that her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, and her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester will be chosen for the honorary draft in this year's draft. According to USA NowadaysThe WNBA also plans to honor Kobe, who was also passionate about the league.

The WNBA Draft was scheduled to take place in person in New York City, but last month it was determined that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will now announce live draft picks from a remote location with the picks from first round scheduled to join transmission via remote setups.

As everyone knows, Gianna, Alyssa, and Payton were among the victims who sadly lost their lives in the Calabasas helicopter crash, which also claimed the lives of six other people, including legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Gianna was the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe and his wife Vanessa, and he played a very active role in his basketball career, as well as in his teammates. On the day of the accident, everyone was heading to a basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was scheduled to train a game for Gianna's team.

Since the accident, there have been a series of tributes for all accident victims. In February, there was a huge monument held at the Staples Center in honor of Kobe and Gianna.

Last month, Vanessa and Natalia (Kobe and Vanessa's oldest daughter) discussed how special it is for Kobe to be part of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame. Vanessa said: "It is an incredible achievement and honor, and we are extremely proud of him. Every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here. Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate. We are incredibly proud of him. And there is some comfort in knowing that he will probably be part of the class of the 2020 Hall of Fame. "

We continue to keep the loved ones of the victims raised in prayer.

