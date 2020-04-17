Gianna Bryant and her late teammates honored during WNBA draft

Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester they are being honored along with the class of 2024.

On Friday afternoon, the WNBA recognized the players in a virtually hosted draft for the class of 2024. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert started the night with a speech in honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna and others. "Kobe was not only a legendary basketball star, but a dedicated youth coach and had a tremendous impact on countless young players. I met Kobe last fall and after he left our office, I remember thinking that his passion for the WNBA and women's basketball was unparalleled by anyone else I have ever met, "she said. Along with Kobe, eight others were lost that sad January day, including three rising basketball stars. Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Peyton Chester. These athletes represented the future of the WNBA. Players who followed their passions, gaining insight into the game, exhibiting skills that went far beyond their years. They represented the next generation of stars in our league, perhaps what the Mambacita generation might have been. "

She continued: "While it pains us not to see his dreams come true, I am grateful and proud to announce them tonight as honorary teams."