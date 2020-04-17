Gianna Bryant and her late teammates honored during WNBA draft

Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester they are being honored along with the class of 2024.
On Friday afternoon, the WNBA recognized the players in a virtually hosted draft for the class of 2024. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert started the night with a speech in honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna and others. "Kobe was not only a legendary basketball star, but a dedicated youth coach and had a tremendous impact on countless young players. I met Kobe last fall and after he left our office, I remember thinking that his passion for the WNBA and women's basketball was unparalleled by anyone else I have ever met, "she said. Along with Kobe, eight others were lost that sad January day, including three rising basketball stars. Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Peyton Chester. These athletes represented the future of the WNBA. Players who followed their passions, gaining insight into the game, exhibiting skills that went far beyond their years. They represented the next generation of stars in our league, perhaps what the Mambacita generation might have been. "
She continued: "While it pains us not to see his dreams come true, I am grateful and proud to announce them tonight as honorary teams."
Vanessa Bryant He reiterated the commissioner's statement, while sharing his pride not only for Gianna but for Alyssa, Payton and other Kobe-inspired players. He acknowledged how bittersweet it is that Gianna is not here to witness her "dream come true,quot;, especially since "she worked tirelessly every day."
"She wanted to be one of the best athletes of all time just like her dad," shared the mother, while wearing a sweatshirt that she said belonged to Kobe. However, Vanessa told the WNBA and viewers, "Thank you for honoring my girl. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA."
Before handing over the microphone to the next speaker, she concluded, "I want to congratulate all of the elect in this year's draft. So congratulations, work hard, never settle, use that Mamba mindset."
Also, Payton's father, Chris ChesterI had the opportunity to speak about your daughter's accomplishments and what it means to receive this honor on her behalf. "She exemplified the mamba mindset and was a fierce competitor. Her ability and determination to play in the WNBA is something she would certainly have accomplished, but was only surpassed by her joy for life and play. She exemplified the mindset of the mamba and she was a fierce competitor. Her ability and determination to play in the WNBA is something she certainly would have accomplished, but was only surpassed by her joy for life and the game, "she shared.
Then Alyssa's brother and sister, J.Jand Lexi, whose parents also died in the helicopter crash, spoke on video. They claimed that her little sister "loved the game of basketball and she worked very hard at her craft," which gives them "no doubt,quot; that she would have thrived in her sports career.
