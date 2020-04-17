General Dynamics receives award under the US Air Force F-16 upgrade program. USA – Defense Blog

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, has announced its selection by Northrop Grumman to complete qualification tests on previously designed broadband radomes, and to provide additional broadband radomes for testing and evaluation in support of the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar upgrades for the US Air Force F-16 aircraft. USA The contract has an estimated completion date of June 2021.

Qualification testing and manufacturing of the radome will be conducted at a General Dynamics facility in Marion, VA.

"For more than seven decades, we have a successful design, production and testing heritage of more than 65,000 radomes to meet the needs of more than 45 different types of aircraft," said Jared Strait, director of Composite Solutions for General Dynamics Mission Systems. "As antennas and radar systems evolve to become more powerful and operate at broader frequencies, our goal is to make broadband radomes that protect them and support the most functionality with the least possible interference."

General Dynamics has built each nasal radome for the more than 4,600 F-16 aircraft produced and has designed and built more than 1,500 broadband nasal radomes to support AESA aircraft radars for the US Army. USA, including F-15, F / A-18 and F -35.

Radomes are designed to protect radars from physical damage while minimizing impact on RF performance (i.e. blocking or interference). The broadband radome provides superior performance over the existing radome by minimizing this impact over the much wider AESA frequency bands. This significant enhancement offers increased operating frequency space, provides maximum target detection and mapping performance, and enables the USAF to make the most of its investment in AESA radar systems.