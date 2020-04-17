Gary Janetti's Prince George shares message of support for coronavirus on Instagram – Deadline

Gary Janetti's Prince George is letting the world know that he is "fine" during the coronavirus crisis ahead of his upcoming HBO animated series Max Prince.



Family man Producer Janetti shared the animated character's message on Instagram on Friday.

"Hey guys, it's me, Prince George. I thought I'd show you everything I'm doing right, sing" Imagine, "says the cartoon character as he laughs." I was just kidding, I was just kidding. So out of touch. Am I right anyway, I know self-isolation is difficult and we're sick of being trapped in the same 775 rooms or, you know, in a studio, it's different for everyone. "

Prince George of Janetti encourages everyone to "wait", keep doing your exercise videos and cooking tutorials, stay positive, and be nice to your staff. They are doing the best they can, even though the king's lunch was crap today. "

Written and executive produced by Janetti, the next Prince It will follow a 6-year-old cartoon Prince George, voiced by Janetti, pouring out royal "tea" on his family, supporters, and the British Monarchy.

Orlando Bloom is Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George Owen's butler, De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, and Iwan Rheon as prince william.

See Prince George's message below.