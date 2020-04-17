From the sugar coating to brutal honesty, leaders navigate the coronavirus crisis

World leaders have spent the past few weeks dealing with the unexpected, as country after country has seen the coronavirus arrive at its borders and an outbreak has turned into a pandemic.

As the virus endangers the health of citizens and the blockades that plague the world economy, heads of government have taken different approaches in televised addresses and briefings as they have explained their plans to combat the threat.

"The main questions for these leaders," said Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the London-based Institute of Government, "is whether they can deliver a clear message and give people the peace of mind they need while admitting that it is an incredibly fast move." . , a difficult world of real unknowns?

They must also "demonstrate that they understand that this is a massive human tragedy," he added.

It is "a fairly difficult balancing act," he said.