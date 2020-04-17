From the sugar coating to brutal honesty, leaders navigate the coronavirus crisis

World leaders have spent the past few weeks dealing with the unexpected, as country after country has seen the coronavirus arrive at its borders and an outbreak has turned into a pandemic.
As the virus endangers the health of citizens and the blockades that plague the world economy, heads of government have taken different approaches in televised addresses and briefings as they have explained their plans to combat the threat.
"The main questions for these leaders," said Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the London-based Institute of Government, "is whether they can deliver a clear message and give people the peace of mind they need while admitting that it is an incredibly fast move." . , a difficult world of real unknowns?
They must also "demonstrate that they understand that this is a massive human tragedy," he added.
It is "a fairly difficult balancing act," he said.
In the United States, President Trump's mercurial messages have been widely contrasted with detailed reports from New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. But in other parts of the world, leaders have also taken approaches that span the gamut, from derogatory to serious, gloomy and combative, offering insights to govern in times of crisis.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain has come under fire for his mixed messages, including from Ms Rutter, who viewed it as a lack of transparency.
In In one of his first press conferences on the virus, he spoke about a "clear plan,quot; to contain it, but detailed some concrete steps. Britain lagged behind neighboring European nations in fighting the virus, even when it became clear that the country was poised for a major outbreak.
Initially, Johnson also spoke about the values of "collective immunity,quot;, suggesting that allowing many in Britain to be exposed to the virus would help develop immunity. He casually told the nation, "Many more families are going to lose their loved ones prematurely."
Days later, he reversed course, put the nation locked up and order the British to stay home.
After hiring Covid-19 and spending days in intensive care, Johnson's video message this week became more personal. He detailed his own battle with the disease and was grateful the nurses who cared for him.
Still, the addresses of the head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, rather than those of Mr. Johnson, the head of government, seem to have pulled more into people's hearts.
In mid-March, the 93-year-old queen, kidnapped outside London at Windsor Castle, appealed for national solidarity, a resolute and apolitical alternative to Mr. Johnson's message. He made an encore appearance a week later and compared the closure of Great Britain to the sacrifices the British made during World War II.
"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones," said the queen. "But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do."
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed New Zealanders on March 21 from the Prime Minister's office, the first time since 1982 that a leader had chosen that scenario, and outlined a clear, serious, and proactive plan for treating the coronavirus.
"In the past few weeks, the world has changed and has changed very quickly," he said. “In New Zealand, we have moved to fight by going hard and early. "
His speech was displayed with clarity, empathy and, most importantly, details. She has continued to receive weekly questions and answers sessions from her home on Facebook, putting a sweatshirt on one after putting her daughter to bed. On Wednesday, he announced plans to cut the payment by 20 percent for six months, along with his ministers, to recognize those who lost their jobs.
"It is about leadership," he said.
Alastair Campbell, who served as Tony Blair's press secretary when he was Prime Minister of Great Britain, was one of several commentators who praised Ms. Ardern for expressing her messages clearly and having an empathetic approach. He wrote in The Independent newspaper, "Ardern is surely one of the prominent leaders of this crisis, if not the leader."
New Zealand's statistics also stand out, even given its relatively small size. Since the crisis began, the country has had only 1,000 confirmed cases and nine deaths.
President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed the nation primarily since the epidemic began in four solemn televised speeches.
In the first, he announced strict closure measures and was grim and resolute, invoking images of combat while claiming that the country was "at war."
But this week in his latest appearance, Macron softened his martial tone, acknowledging that the government had made mistakes in distributing masks and protective gear to health workers, and citing other logistical deficiencies.
"As soon as these problems were identified, we mobilized [the government, local authorities, companies, associations] to produce and acquire the necessary supplies," he said. "But I fully measure that when you're on the front line, it's hard to hear that a global shortage is preventing deliveries."
He also spoke frankly about the challenges in advance planning.
"When can we go back to our previous life?" Mr. Macron asked. "Frankly, humbly, we don't have a definitive answer to that."
This rare admission of error can make him more popular in France, where his approval ratings are the highest since he took office.
"He was always a very divisive figure before that, but I think the good thing Macron did well was to say that we weren't really as prepared as we should have been," said Ms Rutter, a governance expert. "And he admitted mistakes."
President Rodrigo Duterte
For autocrats and strongmen, the pandemic has become an excuse to further consolidate power and extend its reach. For President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, it has become the last stage in which extrajudicial executions are given the green light, a problem throughout his time in office.
Initially dismissive of the coronavirus, Mr. Duterte reversed course late last month and introduced stringent measures, including a blockade, in an attempt to stop its spread. In a speech earlier this month, he threatened those who considered breaking the closure, instructing the police and the army to take matters into their own hands.
"Shoot them," he said. "Do you understand? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will send you to the grave."
The government has passed legislation that gave Mr. Duterte emergency powers and $ 5.4 billion to deal with the pandemic, and the ability to implement even more draconian steps.
Along with his public statements, Mr. Duterte's actions have set off alarms for human rights organizations. Amnesty International called on Mr. Duterte to "immediately cease his dangerous incitement to violence,quot;.
The Philippines has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia and a weak and tense public health system. There is no widespread testing in the country.
Chancellor Angela Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany surprised some during one of her first briefings on the outbreak when she described an absolute possibility: in the worst case, she said: up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected.
At a time when other leaders hoped to lessen the hit on their messages, she stood out. But her frankness put her in a strong position. It was also a comfortable position for her; She is a scientific leader who studied physics and has a PhD in quantum chemistry.
"This plays on many of Merkel's strengths and, in a sense, her significant status in Germany," said Rutter. "She plays in her sensible, scientific, very calm but authoritative style, and she is more naturally at home with science, more than other leaders."
Merkel went even further in a meaningless national speech a week later, on March 18, the first during her 14 years in office.
“The situation is serious; take it seriously, ”Merkel said, calling the crisis the biggest challenge Germans have faced since World War II.
She has been rewarded for her openness. Since the outbreak began, its approval ratings have skyrocketed, increasing 11 points from before the outbreak to a record 79 percent.
This week, as he laid out plans for a gradual relaxation of the country's blockade measures, his attention to detail and his cautious plan to restart the economy were again announced.
"Having grown up in communist East Germany," wrote Judy Dempsey, a senior member of Carnegie Europe, "Merkel understands the balance between security and transparency."
Aurelien Breeden contributed reporting.
%MINIFYHTML99075ec1efde4ded2a3e9d46178c7ada12%