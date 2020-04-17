Four more shots, please come back with your second season

After the fury created by the first season, four more shots please! he's back for another round with the ladies. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Baani J, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead, four more shots please! Start streaming today on Amazon Prime in 200 countries. The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and is about the ups and downs of the female camaraderie that is brilliantly represented by the main women in the series.

Spearheading the project, Four more shots please! It is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. What better treatment than this for all of us who are sitting at home during the confinement?

The show also stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh, and Amrita Puri in recurring roles. The show airs today in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

So here we ask for another round of these lovely women who bring us to life, love, friendship and bring us.