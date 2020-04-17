Former IG Star partner & # 39; Spoken Reasons & # 39; He claims that Emmanuel Hudson is GAY !!

IG Spoken Reasons stars and Emmanuel Hudson are two of the earliest influencers on social media. The two comedians burst onto the scene in 2012, with a video that now has more than 66 million views on YouTube.

At the time, the video looked like it would start an instant team comedy duo, but unfortunately that never happened.

Leaving many fans wondering what happened to the two of them, and even many years later it seemed that those answers would never come.

But now Spoken Reasons is talking about their separation and claims that their partner's alleged sexuality may have caused the separation. Spoken Reasons claims that Emmanuel is homosexual, and used many homosexual insults against his partner, calling him & # 39; f * gg * t & # 39 ;.

The two had a chance to meet face-to-face last week on Nick Cannon's Wild N & # 39; Out show. And Emmanuel gave spoken reasons that work.

But then Spoken Reasons took IG Live and seemed to want all the smoke.

