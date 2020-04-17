Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen will be released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic

During this time, many high-profile inmates request to be released from prison early as the coronavirus continues to spread, and as the virus also makes its way into different jails and prisons between inmates and correctional officers. The last inmate to be granted an early release is Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump.

Like us previously In 2018, Cohen recounted everything and pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud, admitting that he arranged payments to women in exchange for his silence on alleged issues with Trump.

According to CNNCohen was scheduled to be released in November 2021, but his lawyer Michael Adler confirmed that he will be released due to the coronavirus pandemic. He served his three-year sentence in a federal prison camp in Otisville, New York. So far, 14 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Cohen will reportedly serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement. However, he will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in the camp before being released.

As previously mentioned, Cohen also pleaded guilty to multiple charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. He admitted to a judge that the payments he arranged for the women were "by order of the candidate,quot; (Donald Trump). One of the women who were paid to remain silent on the alleged matters was Stormy Daniels, who reportedly received $ 130,000.

Other high-profile inmates who have been seeking release due to the spread of the coronavirus include Bill Cosby, rapper YNW Melly, and R. Kelly, all of whom have been denied. However, Tekashi 6ix9ine, which was scheduled to be released later this year, received an early release amidst the spread of the virus.

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politics/michael-cohen-to-be-released-prison-coronavirus/index.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94