Forget about Zoom, Google Meet and WhatsApp are getting better video calling features – BGR

The Google Meet and WhatsApp video conferencing apps will get some notable updates in the coming weeks.

Google Meet will get a design similar to Zoom, as well as improvements in call quality and new options for screen sharing.

WhatsApp will increase the maximum number of people in audio and video calls.

The Zoom video conferencing application was one of the first heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its simple interface. The app is easy to learn and allows anyone to connect with others, whether for work and school, or to keep in touch with loved ones while social distancing measures exist. But the more popular Zoom was, the more people looked at the app's security and privacy features, finding it wasn't as secure as the company claimed. Zoom's calls weren't fully encrypted end-to-end, and some Zoom data was distributed on Facebook, to name just a few of the recent issues. Zoom promised solutions just as more companies instructed staff to move on to alternatives.

One of them is Google Meet, which is what Google calls its Hangouts video conferencing app for G Suite subscribers. And Google Meet is about to get even better by competing with Zoom. In addition to that, Facebook WhatsApp is about to get a massive update of its own, which should fix your personal video calling needs during the new coronavirus health crisis.

WhatsApp will increase the number of participants for audio and video calls in the coming weeks. Up to four people can join the same call currently, but the change is in process and will be implemented in the coming weeks, WabetaInfo Notes It is unclear how many people will be able to join the same WhatsApp video call, but the feature will definitely come in handy if your family members use a combination of iPhone and Android devices.

The app will also add a note on the screen during a call to remind users that WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted, unlike Zoom calls.

Professionals and students who rely on Google Meet to do their work will begin to see new features in the app in the coming weeks. Google Vice President Javier Soltero reported Reuters That Meet will integrate with Gmail to make it even easier for users to join calls.

Meet will also have a new design this week that will show up to 16 participants at a time, just like Zoom. The app will also offer improvements in video quality for low-light environments and will filter out background noise, including keyboard clicks and slamming doors.

Meet will also allow users to display a specific Google Chrome tab during calls, a more granular option for screen sharing than Zoom.

The updates will cost nothing extra, and are in response to an increase in demand for video conferencing tools during the coronavirus crisis, Soltero said.

While the executive hit Zoom's security flaws compared to Meet, he acknowledged that the free Hangouts app isn't on par with Meet when it comes to security. As a result, he said, people have been using his corporate or school Meet account to organize non-work social gatherings. WhatsApp could always be used as an alternative for personal calls.

Soltero said Google is working to simplify features across services, "so that the products they use at work can be used at home."