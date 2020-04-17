"For Sama" and UK News Producer ITN Furloughs 3% of staff – Deadline

Renowned British news producer ITN is laying off about 20 employees and its CEO, Anna Mallett, is cutting 20% ​​in the coronavirus pandemic.

ITN produces news for ITV, Channel 4 and ViacomCBS, owned by Channel 5, while production unit ITN Productions is responsible for documentaries, including Oscar nominees. For sama and Netflix show Drug lords.

An email was sent to employees on Friday about cost reduction plans, which will impact about 3% of ITN's 712 workforce in areas including sports production and advertising. Frontline news staff will not be affected.

In addition to Mallett, ITN Chief Financial and Operations Officer David Conway will have his salary reduced by 20%. ITN board members will also receive a pay cut. The 20% cut is in line with other companies in the industry, with ITV and Channel 4 cutting wages to the same level for senior management.

ITN's revenue was £ 127M ($ 159M) in 2018, based on its most recent earnings, and returned an operating profit of £ 6.6m.