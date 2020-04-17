Food Quarantine Challenge Calendar, Odds of Eating Competition with Joey Chestnut, Matt Stonie

These are the moments that men's souls taste, but stomachs will be the burden for eight of the world's best competitive eaters in the Quarantine Challenge. BetOnline and Major League Eating have teamed up to produce a simple, bracket-style elimination contest that will see some of the most famous competitive eaters gobbling up mortadella, Oreos, baked beans, and noodle cups with all proceeds going to Feeding America.

What is the challenge of eating in quarantine?

The Quarantine Eating Challenge is an event where eight competitive eaters will come face to face in a bracket-style elimination contest. The winner of each contest will advance to the next round. The events will be shown on the Major League Eating YouTube channel.

Speed ​​will be the determining factor as to who advances to the next round in the Quarantine Challenge. This is not a quantity-based competition, as the goal is to finish a certain amount of food faster than your opponent in each round.

When is the challenge of eating quarantined?

The challenge begins on Friday, April 17 and ends with the championship round on Wednesday, April 22.

April 17: first round

April 19: quarterfinals

April 21: semifinals

April 22: Championship

How to see the challenge of eating in quarantine

The Quarantine Eating Challenge will be featured on the Major League Eating YouTube channel.

What foods are in the Food Quarantine?

Each round will feature a different food that contestants must devour:

First round: 2 pounds of bologna

Quarterfinals: 48 Oreos and half a gallon of milk.

Semifinals: 1,125 gallons (10 pounds) of baked beans

Finish: 10 cup Nissin Chicken Noodles

Quarantine Eating Challenge Quotas

(All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com)

Favorites to win

Joey Chestnut -110

Matt Stonie +400

Darron Breeden +400

Gideon Oji +900

Miki Sudo +1000

Michelle Lesco +1200

Nick Wehry +1200

Eric "Badlands,quot; Booker +2000

Unsurprisingly, the reigning mustard-colored belt holder is the favorite to win this event based on competitive feed betting odds. Joey Chestnut has won the record 12-time Super Bowl of Competitive Feeding, Nathan's Hot Dog Food Contest, and has been the world's best competitive eater for more than a decade. Chestnut has set several dozen food records over the course of his long career, and we know it will be difficult to beat.

Matt Stonie and Darron Breeden are Chestnut's top two challengers by bet odds. Stonie is the only one who has toppled Chestnut in Nathan's hot dog food contest for the past twelve years, while Darron Breeden is seen in the world of competitive eating.

What will be the fastest time posted in Round 1?

More than 69 seconds +110

Less than 69 seconds -140

The first round of the Quarantine Eating Challenge will be at lightning speed. Bologna is one of the easiest things to eat quickly due to its water content, and we've seen how quickly these competitors can eat hot dogs. The "bass,quot; here is one of the best bets on the board, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of these eaters finish two pounds of lunch meat in less than a minute.

What will be the slowest time posted in Round 1?

More than 95 seconds -220

Less than 95 seconds +180

When you watch a competitive food contest, there is usually a contestant who is having a bad day. That could be for a variety of reasons, but it's not hard to imagine someone struggling to finish their two pounds of bologna. That has led to competitive eating odds moving substantially on this accessory since it first opened on Wednesday.

Will any competitor have a "change of fortune,quot; (vomit) during the event?

It's rare to see one of the elite eaters get discouraged these days, and you're even less likely to see a fortune reversal considering this is a speed-based contest rather than a quantity-based one. It's hard to see this happen during the first round (mortadella), the semifinals (baked beans), or the finals (chicken noodles), but there is a chance we will see it in the quarterfinals. A half gallon of milk and 48 OREOS take up a lot of space in your stomach, and we've all seen the videos of what can happen if you drink milk too quickly.