Filmfare Recommends: Bollywood Movies Showing Unusual Diseases

No one knew about the Coronavirus until about two months ago. Doctors and scientists know this strange disease, but the mango people, the common masses, so to speak, did not know. Now, of course, bombarded with so much information, everyone has become an expert. We bring you a list of movies with rare and esoteric diseases for you to enjoy this blockade. We promise you that they make an entertaining display despite their rather morbid subject matter.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Director: Aamir Khan.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary

He highlighted the fact that special children need more empathy. The film is said to have the most accurate representation of dyslexia seen in our films. It was Aamir Khan's debut as a director. TZP focuses on a boy named Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary) who suffers from dyslexia, making it difficult to deal with things in his daily life as he lives in his own world and sees things differently. Frustrated by this, his parents send him to boarding school. Ishaan also struggles there: She misses her parents, and the boarding school teachers are even more abusive than those at the previous school and begin to feel that she is actually a failure. Fortunately, a new teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) takes him under his protection. Ram believes that each child is special in their own way and given adequate time and attention so that everyone can flourish. He understands that Ishaan has dyslexia and decides to help him. With patience, time and care, help Ishaan find himself. The masterful performances by Aamir Khan and children's artist Darsheel Safary were the highlights of the film.

Ghajini (2008)

Director: A. R. Murugadoss

Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin, Jia Khan, Pradeep Rawat

Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan), a Mumbai-based businessman suffering from antegrade amnesia, is considered dangerous and is under police observation. Sanjay cannot remember things beyond 15 minutes. It uses a system of photographs, notes and tattoos on his body to keep his memories updated. His only mission in life is everyone involved in the murder of his wife Kalpana (Asin). Supposedly he is in a wave of murders and his main target is Ghajini Dharmatma (Pradeep Rawat). Sunita (Jiah Khan) is a medical student interested in learning more about the disease. She seeks him out at first for selfish reasons, but then, when she comes to know his past, she helps him get closer to his brand. Then the movie turns into a cat-and-mouse game between a man suffering from memory loss but nonetheless hellbent on revenge and a ruthless villain for whom killing is as easy as breathing. Its success could be attributed to the fact that Aamir Khan performed a surprising body transformation for his role. After months of rigorous training, it emerged as carved out of granite in the film and fans, needless to say, went insane.

Paa (2009)

Director: R. Balki.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan

The protagonist of the film, Auro (Amitabh Bachchan) suffers from a rare genetic condition known as progeria. He is only 12 years old and a very smart and mischievous boy. He behaves like any other teenager in the world, but physically he seems to be five times his age. He lives with his mother Vidya (Vidya Balan), who is a gynecologist. His mother has hidden her existence from her biological father, the young politician Amol (Abhishek Bachchan), who did not want a son at that point in their relationship. Amol meets Arko at a school function where he is called as the main guest and befriends the bright boy. Arko asks him to show the President's house and Amol does so. Later, when Amol comes to know that he is Vidya's son, he wants to reconnect with her, but she is still hurt due to her initial rejection. Arko makes his life's mission to reconcile the differences between his mother and father. Their condition continues to deteriorate and it is unlikely that they will survive their 13th birthday. In the end, they both promised him that they will marry and he will be content, calling them Maa and Paa together for the first and last time. Abhishek Bachchan, who is Amitabh Bachchan's son in real life, played his father in the movie. Vidya Balan was wonderful as the mother, while Bachchan proved that she can still surprise you.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan played a Muslim man suffering from Asperger syndrome, who due to circumstances is accused of being a terrorist. The film played a chord in the post-September 11 world, and Shah Rukh Khan received high praise for his brave performance. Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) has suffered from Asperger syndrome since childhood. He is brilliant at repairing things. His brother takes him to live with them in the United States, where his sister-in-law recognizes his condition. He meets a Hindu woman, Mandira (Kajol), who has a young son, Sam, from a previous marriage. The duo got along well and soon married. She takes her last name after marriage and after the September 11 attack, leading to trouble. Sam is bullied by his neighborhood kids because of his new last name and is later killed in a hate crime. Shattered Mandira wants to break up all kinds with Rizwan. She tells him that the only way he can return in his life would be if the President of the United States recognizes that his name is Khan and he is not a terrorist. He begins a journey through America to fulfill his mission, experiencing many adventures along the way. Finally he meets President-elect Obama, who fulfills his wish.

Barfi! (2012)

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) was named Murphy by his parents, inspired by the British radio brand. Unable to pronounce his own name, since he is deaf-mute, he says it as Barf. He is quite naughty and always makes all kinds of jokes. He meets Shruti (Illeana) when she meets her family in Darjeeling and falls in love with her. She likes it too, but is committed to marrying someone. Understanding the difference in class and wealth between them, she breaks contact with him and marries the man chosen by her family. Meanwhile, Barfi means Jhilmil (Priyanka), the autistic daughter of a wealthy man in Darjeeling. There is an attraction between them also from the beginning, but being autistic, Jhilmil finds it difficult to express his feelings. Slowly, a bond develops between the deaf-mute boy and the autistic girl. It seems they are made for each other and come together defying all odds. The film was praised for its sensitive portrait of autism. All three protagonists were perfect for their roles and complemented each other with a T.

Margarita with a straw (2015)

Director: Shonali Bose

Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Revathi, Sayani Gupta

It is a film about cerebral palsy, about a girl with different abilities exploring her sexuality, about lesbianism, and how to deal with death and loss. Laila (Kalki Koechlin) is a girl who suffers from cerebral palsy and lives in Delhi. He is the same as your normal 20-year-old despite his disability. She is in love with the lead singer of her college band and dreams of spending time at some American university. She is good at writing letters, good at chess, and she knows how to charm people. She watches, or rather, listens to porn and is not afraid to buy a vibrator. She meets Khanum (Sayani Gupta) in New York, a blind girl who turns out to be a lesbian. They soon become lovers. Then she also has sex with a boy from her creative writing class. The film put too many things on the plate instead of concentrating on one: cerebral palsy, bisexuality, blind lover, fortunately both Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta acted with the heart. He did highlight that people with different needs also have sexual needs. Also, everyone needs love in their life.

Hichki (2018)

Director: Sidharth P Malhotra

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Kabi

Hichki is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Front of the Class (2008), which was based on the book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Brad I Never Had Teacher. The movie stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome. It is a disorder in which the person who has it begins to make strange noises, over which they have no control. Stress and anxiety are some of the triggers for episodes. Apparently there is no cure and all a person can hope for is learning to live with the situation. Rani Mukerji is the soul of the film. She understands gestures well and gives them dignity. You can see that she really wants her students to come out in life. A teacher's dedication is as real as it gets. Children are also natural and we feel that we are seeing real people and not actors.