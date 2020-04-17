Facebook Adds a "Beware,quot; Reaction to the Like Button

Facebook is expanding its similar reactions with a "Care,quot; reaction to help people show support. Facebook says it hopes the reaction, which shows a heart-hugging face, will help people feel "a little more connected,quot; to their friends and family during the pandemic.

The attention reaction is slated to launch globally on the Facebook app and website sometime next week, and can be accessed alongside other like button reactions. A different attention reaction will come to Facebook Messenger: a beating heart. Messenger already has an unanimated heart reaction. However, users will have the option to switch to the new one by pressing and holding the default heart reaction.

These new additions are small features compared to the much bigger issues Facebook is currently facing. Yesterday, the tech giant announced that it would begin adding anti-disinformation messages to the news feeds of people who share articles containing false information about COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, Facebook has seen a significant increase in usage worldwide as many people stay indoors and practice social distancing. Although the use of Facebook has increased, the company described in late March that it is being negatively affected financially by declining spending on digital advertising.