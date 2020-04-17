Exotic Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; granted a 30-day extension in an unfair prison lawsuit

Tiger King star Joe Exotic finally received good luck as a judge granted a 30-day extension to his request to extend his unfair prison lawsuit.

Exotic argued that it was unable to obtain the necessary resources to present its case, as the prisoners are being quarantined due to the pandemic.

"Sorry for the handwritten letter," Exotic wrote in the letter obtained by TMZ. "However, I am being isolated at the Federal Medical Center [in] Fort Worth and I do NOT have access to a computer, telephone, email or library [sic] to respond to the latest government request. I am requesting at least 30 one-day extension to the April 28, 2020 deadline in the hope that I will be allowed to use things to properly respond to your request. "

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for planning the murder of his rival, Carole Baskin, as well as several violations of wildlife.