Exclusive: Fatima Sana Sheikh takes us through her running diaries

Fatima Sana Sheikh has quite a travel error. The actress, however, has held up well since closing. Spending time with family, doing household chores, indulging in new activities, and staying positive, Fatima seems to have cracked the code to stay upbeat during these unprecedented times. We catch up with her to find out what life in quarantine is like. Have a look…



This blockade has given everyone some "time,quot;. How are you using this time?

It has given me ample time & # 39; I & # 39 ;. It has forced me to reflect on myself. It is good to be alone sometimes. I spend most of my time with my family, reading, cooking and doing all the routine things.

Have you been able to explore new facets of your personality?

The fact that I don't worry about staying home makes me realize that I'm really comfortable being an introvert.

What do you miss the most?

Travel.

Do you think you rejoined your family?

Of course, I like to go out with my family. I had forgotten how great they are.

Any new resolutions you have made during this time?

I do not make any resolution. But I am grateful to be close to my family and have a roof over my head. I appreciate what I have and the people I have.

Has your view of success and fame changed?

Success and fame are fickle. You just have to keep working hard and be consistent. And find peace and sanity in yourself.

How do you keep yourself busy? Right now it's a little hard to stay happy …

I read a lot. Reading many scripts. That keeps me busy. There are always ups and downs of emotions. If you are always happy, you will take happiness for granted. It is good to fall, appreciate the increase.

How many shows / movies have you finished watching? Any specific program you want to recommend to your fans?

Euphoria on Hotstar and The Platform on Netflix They are a must see. I enjoyed them. And of course, friends.

Is there anything new you plan to learn or have you learned during this period?

Na, I'm just trying to go back to my drawing.

You are an avid reader. What are you reading right now?

I just finished Severance by Ling Ma. Reading scripts now. After that maybe I'll pick something else up.

You are a traveler. Would you like to share with us a memory of a particular place?

I keep going to Dharamshala, which is like my second home. I have my close friends living there. Just being there, in that stillness around the mountains, is very relaxing.

What is the first thing you will do once the lock is over?

Go out for coffee.

What are the lessons you have drunk during this period?

There is beauty and tranquility in the most basic things. Whether it is watering the plans or cleaning the house.

We saw you cleaning your house …

I wash my clothes and clean my house. It's something I used to do before too. But now I do it every day.

How has quarantine changed your outlook on life?

I have learned to appreciate more life and the people around me.

Five movies you would like to recommend right now …

1.Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

2. Dil Chahta Hai

3. The platform

4. P.S I love you

5. parasite