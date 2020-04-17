Eva Marcille's latest post has Kandi Burruss laughing out loud – fans can relate too

Eva Marcille's latest post on her social media account has a lot of fans who laugh at the comments and say this applies to them, too. Here's the meme Eva shared on her IG account that made Kandi Burruss comment.

After seeing her post, Kandi skipped the comments and said, "I was just about to go to my Amazon app to order something when I saw this!"

One commenter said "omg and I'm on Amazon right now and I have 4 items in my cart," while another commenter posted this message: "Amazon has been coming to my house all week."

Another follower said, "That's me every day." I am looking for a spice rack right now. Why when I have a whole decade of cabinet for my spices? But I'm still searching. "

One commenter wrote: "I love helping myself too … It's not our fault that we can't go shopping in stores, so online stores will." 🛒🛍️🙏 ’and a fan said: De Really! And without priming, it takes much longer to get in. "

Aside from this, Eva shared a throwback photo that made fans praise her beauty and tell her she looked the same. Check out his photo below:

A commenter praised her and said, "You still look so amazing you're so beautiful ahh," and a fan posted this message: "Always be beautiful and amazing queen, believe that."

Someone else also got excited about Eva and said this to her: ‘Eva I love your style, keep up the great work! A fanatic for life! "

In other news, Eva made her admirers' day when she decided to post some beautiful new photos with her baby, Mikey, and people can't get enough of him.

Fans say this cute boy looks like a live doll, and they flooded Eva's comment section with love for him.



